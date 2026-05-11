Suspected Vandals Arrested for Looting Accident Truck in Akwa Ibom State

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested suspected vandals involved in looting and theft of items from an accident truck along the Calabar–Itu Highway. The command used intelligence to mobilize operatives and arrest Adamu Hamza and Anthony James.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested suspected vandals involved in looting and theft of items from an accident truck along the Calabar–Itu Highway .

An intelligence gathering revealed a connection between the criminals and a truck that had fallen into a valley on the highway. The suspects are Adamu Hamza, aged 19, and Anthony James, a tricycle operator. Both are in police custody. The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has warned criminal elements not to exploit accident scenes for looting and theft, stating that the command will strengthen surveillance and deploy intelligence-driven policing strategies to protect lives and property across the state. The suspects are expected to be apprehended shortly





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Police Arrest Vandalism Looting Thief Truck Calabar–Itu Highway Intelligence Gathering Operatives Mobilized Arrested Criminals Investigation Led Criminal Elements Safe Guarding Baba Mohammed Azare Akwa Ibom State Police Command Arrest Of Suspects Exploiting Accident Scenes Criminal Act Tricycle Operator

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