Suspected Terrorists Kill Two and Abduct 20 in Kaduna Community Attack

Suspected terrorists attacked Akwando community in Kaduna State on Wednesday, killing two people and abducting 20 others. A local association has called for urgent security deployment and independent investigations.

Suspected terrorists attacked Akwando community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday, reportedly killing two people and abducting 20 others. The attack happened around noon, according to local sources.

The Kaduna State Police Command had not officially confirmed the incident as of the time of filing this report. The details were disclosed on Thursday by the President of the Kuturmi Unity Development Association, Dr Joseph Ariko, and its Publicity Secretary, Manasseh Samuel Akwando. The association expressed concern over recurring killings and abductions in Kuturmi communities. It described the latest incident as another deeply troubling development in the persistent security challenges confronting the communities.

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It said the attack occurred while residents were still struggling with the aftermath of an Easter Sunday attack on Ariko community. That earlier attack reportedly killed five people at the scene, while another 17 victims later died in captivity. KUDA also raised concerns over a separate attack on Awon community, in which two people were reportedly killed and 11 others abducted.

Kidnappings and Farmland Displacement

According to the association, five of those abducted in Awon regained their freedom on November 3, 2026, but one died a day later. Another victim reportedly escaped, while five others died in captivity. The association said repeated attacks had triggered widespread fear and displacement, disrupted economic activities, and forced residents to abandon their farmlands. KUDA released the names of the 20 people reportedly abducted in the Akwando attack.

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They include Usman Galadima, La'a'zarus Genesis, Madalin Markus, Happy Stephen, Lovet Ishaya, Afiniki Irimeya, Amina Ahmadu, Miracle Genesis, Hellen Irimeya, and Musa Genesis. Others are Janet Irimeya, Gloria Markus, Zila Stephen, Alis Ahmadu, Haske Ahmadu, Great Isiac, Hanatu Irimeya, Desmon Ishaya, Siam Shagari, and Nansy Genesis. The association further alleged that armed groups had restricted residents access to ancestral lands and agricultural activities.

It said residents were reportedly required to pay levies before they could cultivate their farms or harvest produce. KUDA, however, said the allegations required independent investigation and should not be treated as established findings against any individual or group. It said the concerns were not presented as concluded findings.

Rather, they underscore the urgent need for independent, impartial, and thorough investigations by competent authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the attacks, identify any underlying patterns, and determine appropriate legal and security responses. The association called on the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government, and Kachia Local Government Council to urgently deploy adequately equipped security personnel to Akwando, Ariko, Awon, and other vulnerable communities.

Security Demands and Government Appeal

It also demanded coordinated security operations to secure the release of the 20 abducted residents and others still being held captive. Other demands include the establishment of permanent security posts, regular patrols, effective early-warning systems, prosecution of those responsible, and humanitarian assistance for affected families, survivors, and displaced residents.

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KUDA urged President Bola Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chief of Defence Staff to treat the situation as an urgent security and humanitarian concern. The association said the communities cannot continue to experience recurring attacks, lose their loved ones, endure the abduction of family members, abandon their farmlands, and face uncertainty over the safety of their ancestral settlements.

Rural Safety Concerns Continue

The fresh attack has further raised concerns about the safety of rural communities in Kaduna State. Residents are facing the combined effects of killings, abductions, displacement, and disruption of farming activities.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command had yet to officially confirm the latest attack as of the time of filing this report. Efforts to obtain a reaction from the police spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, were unsuccessful. He did not respond to calls and a text message sent by the newspaper. The police have yet to issue any statement on the incident.