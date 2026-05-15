Suspected Boko Haram terrorists abduct pupils from primary and secondary school in Mussa village, Borno State

A local publication in Borno State reported that suspected Boko Haram terrorists invaded a community during school hours on Friday, resulting in the abduction of an unspecified number of pupils from a primary and secondary school in Mussa village, Askari/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State. The Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly confirmed the attack, but declined to comment on whether or not pupils were abducted. Neither the police in Borno nor the military has issued any official statement.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Participation and representation: The quest to deepen Nigerian democracy, By Bolutife Oluwadele Comrade Edwin Madunagu’s long march to 80, By The SOLAR Collective Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted an unspecified number of pupils from a primary and secondary school in Mussa village, Askari/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to Yerwa Express, a local publication in Borno State, the terrorists invaded the community during school hours on Friday. The publication reported that a teacher at the school confirmed the attack. Another source told the medium that the number of those abducted remained unknown at press time. Daily Trust reports that the Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira, confirmed the attack, but declined to comment on whether or not pupils were abducted.

Neither the police in Borno nor the military has issued any official statement. Nahum Daso, the spokesperson for Borno police, has not responded to an enquiry sent to him





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Boko Haram Terrorists Abduction Primary School Secondary School Mussa Village Askari/Uba Local Government Area Of Borno Stat

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