Suspected Bandits Launch Coordinated Attacks on Kwara Communities

Fresh fears have gripped parts of Kwara State after suspected bandits launched coordinated attacks on several communities, kidnapping many residents and leaving one person dead during a late-night operation.

Fresh fears have gripped parts of Kwara State after suspected bandits launched coordinated attacks on several communities, kidnapping many residents and leaving one person dead during a late-night operation.

The attacks were reported in Gaa-Oke Abba and Gaa-Alla communities in Isin Local Government Area, as well as Famole community in Ifelodun Local Government Area. The gunmen were said to have stormed the affected areas at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, forcing many villagers to flee into nearby bushes and neighbouring communities.

Local sources said the assailants operated almost at the same time in the three locations, raising concerns over the growing activities of armed groups across parts of the state. Residents disclosed that at least two people were abducted in Gaa-Alla community.

However, the exact number of victims taken away from Gaa-Oke Abba had yet to be confirmed as security efforts and local searches continued. According to community sources, families spent the night trying to account for missing relatives, while many people abandoned their homes over fears that the attackers could return. The situation was more tragic in Famole community, where one resident reportedly lost his life after local vigilantes and some villagers attempted to resist the attackers.

Sources familiar with the incident said an exchange of gunfire broke out during the invasion, leading to the death of one person. The attackers were later said to have withdrawn from the area, although tension remained high among residents. Famole is located along the Share-Okeode Road near the Oyi River in Oke-Ode Ward II of Ifelodun Local Government Area, an area that has witnessed repeated security challenges in recent months.

The latest incident has again exposed the growing insecurity affecting parts of Kwara, particularly rural communities where residents have repeatedly complained about kidnappings and violent attacks. However, many locals have appealed to security agencies to strengthen surveillance and increase the presence of security personnel across vulnerable communities to prevent further attacks





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kwara State Bandits Kidnappings Violent Attacks Security Challenges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police arrest four robbers, recover stolen motorcycle in KwaraKwara State Police Command arrests four suspects and recovers a stolen motorcycle after a violent robbery in Ifelodun LGA. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend

Read more »

Bandits Kill Vice Principal, Two Others, Kidnap Three Students in Kogi School AttackArmed bandits disguised in military uniforms attacked Iluke community in Kogi State, killing a vice principal and two others, and kidnapping three students ahead of their WASSCE exam. Security forces foiled a mass abduction, but the incident has sparked outrage and fear.

Read more »

JUST IN: Bandits attack Kogi school, kill vice principal, six-year-old, one otherBandits attacked a Kogi school, killing the vice principal, a six-year-old, and one other. Learn more about the tragic Kogi school attack and ongoing secur

Read more »

Living at the mercy of kidnappers, banditsNigerians live in fear of kidnappers and bandits. This article explores the causes, devastating economic and social costs, and solutions to Nigeria's insec

Read more »