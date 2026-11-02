Bandits Kill Five Police Officers in Ambush on Sokoto-Gusau Highway

Suspected bandits ambushed a police convoy traveling from Sokoto to Zamfara for a special duty assignment, killing five officers and abducting others. The attack occurred on Sunday along the Sokoto-Gusau highway.

Suspected bandits have killed five police officers who were travelling from Sokoto State to Zamfara State for a special duty assignment after attacking their convoy.

The attack occurred on Sunday along the Sokoto-Gusau highway, according to a police officer who escaped the ambush. The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the gunmen suddenly opened fire on the vehicle bringing up the rear of the convoy. He said five of his colleagues were killed during the attack. Most of the personnel were deployed for a special duty assignment in Zamfara State when the incident occurred.

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Ambushed Officers Traveling in Transit Bus

The officers were travelling in three vehicles when they were ambushed by the armed assailants. A source at the scene, who gave his name as Uzairu, disclosed that the attackers intercepted the bus and opened fire at close range, leading to the instant death of the officers, while some others were abducted.

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LEADERSHIP gathered that the officers were travelling in a Zamfara State mass transit bus, popularly known as Bazamfara, en route to Gusau, the state capital, when they came under heavy gunfire. Sources within the police said the officers were deployed from Sokoto to Zamfara to provide security for the All Progressives Congress primary election for Zamfara North Senatorial District holding in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

Police Confirm Remains Deposited at Morgue

Confirming the incident to LEADERSHIP, the spokesperson of the Office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 10, Sokoto, DSP Abdullahi Faruk, said the remains of the five deceased officers had been deposited at the morgue of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto. Faruk, who spoke in a telephone interview on Monday, said investigation into the attack had commenced and promised to provide further details later.

Similarly, the Zone 10 Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Ambursa, confirmed the attack but said he was currently in the hospital and would issue an official statement later. When contacted, the Zamfara State Police Command Public Relations Officer said the command was not authorised to comment on the matter as it falls under the jurisdiction of the zonal command.

Damaged Bus and Body Videos Circulate

Efforts to speak with the spokesperson for police zone 10, ASP Abdallah Faruku, were unsuccessful, as his telephone number could not be reached at the time of filing this report. Videos circulating on social media showed a white-and-green Zamfara State mass transit bus badly damaged by gunfire, with bullet holes across its body, shattered windows and bloodstains. The lifeless bodies of some officers were seen inside the bus with their hands and legs reportedly tied with ropes.

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The videos further showed the officers belongings scattered at the scene. The Sokoto-Gusau highway has remained a hotspot for banditry and kidnapping in recent months, with security operatives often targeted by criminal elements operating in the forest corridor.