Suspected Armed Herders Kill Four in Benue State Attack

Suspected armed herders attacked Abeda Shitile in Benue State, killing at least four including Pastor Tyonungo. Police report three deaths after injuries occurred during the assault on residents.

Suspected armed herders launched a lethal assault on the Abeda Shitile community located in the Gaambe-Tiev Ward of the Logo Local Government Area in Benue State. The violent incursion resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least four individuals, a toll that includes a local clergyman known as Pastor Terungwa Tyonungo. Residents of the affected area reported that the attack commenced in the late afternoon, creating a scene of chaos as traders and families attempted to conclude their daily activities.

Timeline of the Violent Incident

Andy, a resident who spoke to reporters, stated that the gunmen invaded the area at approximately 5pm. This timing coincided with the period when traders and other community members were preparing to leave the local market. The sudden onset of violence caused immediate panic among the residents who were present in the vicinity of the market at the time.

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According to the witness account, the attackers operated their weapons for a duration exceeding two hours. During this extended period, sporadic gunshots echoed across the community, forcing residents to scramble in different directions to escape the gunfire. The prolonged nature of the assault allowed the perpetrators to inflict significant casualties before the violence ceased.

Casualty Discrepancies and Victim Identification

Andy identified four persons as confirmed dead in the attack: Msoo Chan, Pastor Terungwa Tyonungo, Suurshater Iornumbe, and Dodo Shingir. He further stated that the bodies of the deceased had been recovered and deposited at a morgue in the area. The injured victims were reportedly receiving treatment at a nearby health facility. The individuals injured included Kumater Awua, Miracle Gangera, Tsetim Terungwa, Iortyom Helen, Seember Aondongu, Kofi Aondosoo, Chuku Okoro, and Orker Iortyom.

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However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Peter Aondongu, presented a conflicting casualty figure. DSP Aondongu confirmed that three persons were killed and two others were injured. He clarified that five people were injured during the initial attack, but three of them died while being transported to the hospital. The remaining two injured individuals continued to receive treatment at the hospital as of the last update.

Official Response and Community Safety

The divergence in casualty numbers between the resident witness and the official police spokesperson highlights the chaotic nature of the immediate aftermath. While community members counted four deaths on the ground, the police perspective suggests that additional fatalities occurred due to the severity of injuries sustained during transit to medical care. Both accounts agree that the attack targeted residents and traders in a peaceful market setting.

The incident in the Gaambe-Tiev Ward has intensified concerns regarding security in the Logo Local Government Area. The identification of the attackers as suspected armed herders points to the ongoing conflict patterns that frequently plague communities in Benue State. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as investigations into the specific motives and identities of the gunmen proceed. Community leaders and residents await further action from law enforcement to prevent future incursions into the Abeda Shitile community.