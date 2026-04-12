Suspected Airstrikes at Jilli Market in Yobe State Leave Several Feared Dead and Injured

An alleged airstrike in Jilli Market, Yobe State, has resulted in multiple casualties, prompting an investigation. The Nigerian Air Force confirms air operations in the area but hasn't acknowledged civilian casualties.

Reports indicate a tragic incident at Jilli Market near Fuchimiram village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State , raising concerns about potential civilian casualties . The market, a bustling hub for trade, was reportedly targeted by suspected accidental airstrikes, leaving several individuals feared dead and many others injured.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has sent shockwaves through the community, and the lack of official confirmation regarding the number of casualties adds to the growing anxiety among residents. Jilli, a border community with Damasak in Borno State, is located over 200 kilometers from Damaturu, the state capital, making access to medical assistance and information challenging. Eyewitness accounts paint a grim picture, with reports of the Geidam Specialist Hospital's Accident and Emergency unit being overwhelmed by the influx of injured persons. The situation underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and provide appropriate support to the affected individuals and their families. Initial reports from residents suggest that the market was filled with traders engaged in their daily activities when the airstrikes occurred. The timing of the incident and the location of the market, which is known to be a center for trade and economic activity, raises questions about the targeting and the potential for civilian harm. The community is now grappling with the aftermath of the airstrikes, struggling to cope with the loss of life, the injuries, and the fear that has gripped the area. The incident highlights the vulnerability of civilians in conflict zones and the critical need for adherence to the principles of distinction and proportionality in military operations. Efforts are now underway to provide medical assistance and support to those affected by the airstrikes.\The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that it conducted air operations in the Jilli axis, but has yet to acknowledge any civilian casualties. In a statement released by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Director of Public Relations and Information, the NAF stated that it carried out precision follow-up airstrikes on identified terrorist locations within the Jilli axis of Borno State on April 11, 2026. The Air Force clarified that the mission was part of a coordinated air-ground operation with the Nigerian Army under Operation HADIN KAI, targeting fleeing insurgents and regrouping cells in the area. The NAF statement emphasized that the operation aimed to neutralize terrorist elements responsible for recent attacks on security forces and to deny them freedom of movement, preventing attacks on both security positions and civilian communities. The statement added that the operation was based on credible intelligence and aimed at consolidating earlier gains made by security forces. The NAF also reaffirmed its commitment to counter-terrorism operations and the ongoing efforts to secure lives, protect property, and stabilize vulnerable areas across Borno State and the wider North-East region. The absence of any mention of civilian casualties in the NAF statement has prompted further scrutiny and calls for transparency and accountability. The conflicting accounts from residents and the military highlight the challenges of verifying information in conflict zones and the importance of independent investigations to ascertain the truth. The situation underscores the need for a thorough review of the operation to determine whether the principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the protection of civilians, were upheld.\The incident has sparked a wave of condemnation and calls for a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability. Local sources have indicated that the military was tracking the movement of suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area before the airstrikes occurred, with reports suggesting that the insurgents had gathered at the market to collect levies from residents. This context adds another layer of complexity to the situation and raises questions about the intelligence gathering, target identification, and the execution of the airstrikes. The incident also highlights the need for effective mechanisms to protect civilians from the impact of conflict and to ensure that all parties to the conflict adhere to international humanitarian law. Humanitarian organizations and human rights groups are likely to play a crucial role in providing assistance to the affected community, documenting the incident, and advocating for accountability. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating human cost of armed conflict and the urgent need for efforts to prevent civilian harm and protect vulnerable populations. The conflicting narratives surrounding the incident further highlight the importance of independent investigations and the need for all parties to cooperate in ensuring that the truth is revealed and that justice is served. The focus now must shift to providing support to the victims, investigating the circumstances surrounding the airstrikes, and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. The international community, humanitarian organizations, and human rights groups have a critical role to play in holding all parties accountable and advocating for the protection of civilians in conflict zones





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Airstrikes Yobe State Jilli Market Civilian Casualties Nigerian Air Force

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