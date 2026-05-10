Suspect Arrested with Empty Ammunition Casing Stash in Borno State

The incident in Borno State was revealed in a post shared on X by security analyst Zagazola Makama. The security operatives with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) apprehended a suspect found with 1,341 empty cases of 12.7 x 99mm ammunition and 47 ammunition boxes. Preliminary findings showed that the items may be linked to the suspect’s brother, a soldier allegedly diverting mantlet removed live ammunition.

Security operatives have arrested a suspect found with more than 1,300 empty ammunition casings in Borno State . The incident was revealed in a post shared on X by security analyst Zagazola Makama .

According to the report, the arrest followed an explosion in the Kaleri area of Jere Local Government Area. Security forces, working alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), were said to have moved to the scene after receiving information about the blast. On arrival, one suspect was apprehended and found in possession of 1,341 empty cases of 12.7 x 99mm ammunition, along with 47 ammunition boxes.

The operation was reportedly coordinated by security personnel under the supervision of Ibrahim Mohammed, a Special Adviser to the Borno State Government and a former OC Crack unit commander. Preliminary findings indicated that the items may be linked to the suspect’s brother, who is a soldier serving at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri. He was alleged to have removed the warheads from live ammunition and diverted the empty casings for illegal sale.

The suspect is currently in custody, while investigations are ongoing to uncover further details about the case and any possible network involved





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Security Operatives Suspect Borno State Arrested Empty Ammunition Casings Bomb Explosion Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) Security Personnel Zagazola Makama Ibrahim Mohammed Special Adviser OC Crack Cantonment In Maiduguri Suspended For Investigation Connected To Brother Of The Suspect Soldier Serving At Maimalari Manipulating Live Ammunition

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