Suspect Arrested for JAMB Impersonation and Illegal Possession of Exam Materials in Anambra

An individual has been arrested in Anambra State for allegedly impersonating JAMB officials and illegally possessing examination materials. The suspect was apprehended after cyber cafe staff reported his suspicious activities to the police.

Authorities in Anambra State have apprehended an individual suspected of impersonating Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) officials and engaging in unlawful possession of examination materials. The arrest, confirmed by the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Tochukwu Ikenga, occurred in Atani, a community within the Ogbaru Local Government Area.

The suspect, a male, was taken into custody after reports emerged of him collecting 2026 JAMB examination slips from students at a cyber cafe. These students were reportedly visiting the cafe to verify their examination center details.

According to Superintendent Ikenga's statement released on Saturday, the police were alerted by the staff of the cyber cafe who observed the suspect's suspicious activities and were dissatisfied with his responses to their inquiries. Their discomfort with his conduct prompted them to contact law enforcement.

During an initial interrogation at the computer center, the arrested individual claimed to be a JAMB 2026 coordinator for Atani. However, his explanation failed to satisfy the cyber cafe staff.

Upon arrival, police operatives recovered crucial items from the suspect. These included eight JAMB examination slips and an exercise book filled with the names and examination numbers of students, details the suspect could not provide a satisfactory explanation for.

The police spokesperson indicated that a preliminary investigation has been conducted, and the case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further inquiry.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has emphasized the police force's unwavering dedication to upholding the integrity of public examinations and assured the public of their commitment to ensuring fair and secure examination processes





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JAMB Anambra State Impersonation Criminal Investigation Public Examinations

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