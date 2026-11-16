Discover how Susan Omeh rose from the University of Nigeria to Harvard Law School, now shaping climate finance and investment law in New York.

Susan Omeh has established herself as a prominent finance lawyer in New York, bridging the gap between complex legal frameworks and sustainable economic development. Her career trajectory reflects a deep commitment to leveraging legal expertise to facilitate capital flows in emerging markets. Omeh now works at an international law firm, where she advises on corporate finance, banking, and capital markets transactions.

Academic Excellence in Nigeria

Susan Omeh graduated among the top three per cent of her law class at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. During her undergraduate studies, she received the Iconic Female Law Student Award, a recognition associated with outstanding female students in the faculty. She subsequently attended the Nigerian Law School, graduating with First Class Honours. Her academic distinctions included the Director-General's Prize for First Class and the Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar Prize for Best Female Student in Civil Litigation.

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Winning the WIPO Essay Competition

Susan Omeh's interest in the intersection of law and sustainability was solidified during her undergraduate years. In 2020, while completing her undergraduate law studies, Omeh entered the inaugural World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) National Intellectual Property Essay Competition. The competition, organised by WIPO's Nigeria Office to mark World Intellectual Property Day, invited students to examine how innovation could contribute to a greener future for Nigeria. The event received 262 entries from students across 59 tertiary institutions and 51 academic disciplines. A panel of 15 experts assessed the submissions. Omeh explored the relationship between intellectual property protection, technological innovation and environmental sustainability. Rather than treating intellectual property law solely as a mechanism for protecting inventions, she examined how legal reforms could encourage the development, financing and adoption of technologies capable of addressing environmental challenges.

Harvard Law School and Global Perspective

Building on her strong foundation in Nigeria, Susan Omeh pursued further education at Harvard Law School. This experience broadened her understanding of global financial systems and regulatory environments. Her professional interests evolved to include climate finance and the legal frameworks needed to attract investment into emerging economies. This focus on development finance allows her to address the critical questions that determine whether investors are willing to commit their money and whether businesses can put that capital to productive use.

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Corporate Transactions in Lagos

Before moving to New York, Susan Omeh worked from the firm's Lagos office, where she became involved in transactions concerning financial institutions, multinational businesses, development finance organisations and companies operating in strategically important sectors of the economy. Her work covered corporate finance, project finance, banking, securities regulation and capital markets. A notable transaction involved ENGIE Energy Access, a business operating across several African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Côte d'Ivoire. TEMPLARS' published account of the transaction identifies Omeh as one of the associates who supported the advisory team, which handled legal due diligence, documentation, regulatory approvals and transaction structuring.

Impact on Climate Finance and Investment

Susan Omeh's current role in New York allows her to apply her extensive experience to global financial challenges. She has developed expertise across corporate finance, banking, capital markets, financial regulation and development finance. Her professional interests extend to climate finance and the legal frameworks needed to attract investment into emerging economies. A successful financing arrangement can help a business expand, support the construction of critical infrastructure or provide the capital needed to develop an energy project. The legal and regulatory decisions behind these transactions determine the viability of such initiatives. Omeh's career demonstrates how academic discipline and early recognition can lead to significant influence in the global financial sector.