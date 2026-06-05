Survivor of Owo Church Attack Recounts Trauma and Calls for Government Action on Insecurity

Margaret Attah, who lost both legs and an eye in the 2022 Owo church attack, shares her experience and urges the government to address underlying insecurity and sponsor networks.

Margaret Attah , a survivor of the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria, recounts the harrowing experience that resulted in the loss of both her legs and her left eye.

In an interview, she describes the events of that Pentecost Sunday when gunmen stormed the church during service, detonated explosives, and opened fire on congregants. Attah, a registered nurse, was in the choir gallery when the attack began. She recalls hearing a loud explosion, after which everything went dark. She lay among the bodies, bleeding and unable to move, until rescuers arrived.

She was taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Ondo town, where she learned that 41 parishioners had been killed and many others injured. The severity of her injuries necessitated the amputation of both legs and the removal of her left eye. She now relies on a wheelchair for mobility and uses an artificial eye.

Despite the trauma, Attah expresses gratitude for her survival and the survival of her immediate family members, including her husband, three children, and mother-in-law, who sustained only minor injuries. She also acknowledges the support she received from her husband, relatives, the Nigerian government, non-governmental organizations, and international bodies such as the World Health Organization.

However, she notes that the prosthetic legs provided by the government were unsatisfactory, and she has been using a wheelchair for the past four years. Attah addresses the recent court judgment against some of the attackers, stating that she holds no bitterness because she believes the gunmen were instruments of sponsors who remain at large. She argues that punishing the convicted attackers will not restore her lost limbs or eye, nor will it bring back the deceased.

Instead, she calls on the government to focus on tackling the root causes of insecurity, rescuing other captives, improving security across the nation, and apprehending those who financed and orchestrated the attack. She emphasizes that true justice lies in preventing future incidents and ensuring citizens can live without fear. Attah also shares that while some congregants stopped attending church after the attack, she eventually overcame her fear and returned, reinforcing her faith that destiny is in God's hands.

The attack on St. Francis Catholic Church was one of the deadliest in Nigeria's recent history and highlighted the ongoing security challenges in the country, particularly in the Ondo region. The incident drew widespread condemnation and calls for decisive government action against extremist groups. Attah's story is a testament to resilience and the enduring impact of terrorism on survivors.

Her demands for comprehensive security reforms reflect broader public sentiment regarding the need for effective strategies to combat kidnapping, banditry, and religious extremism in Nigeria





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Owo Church Attack Margaret Attah Nigeria Terrorism Church Bombing Victim Testimony Security Reform

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