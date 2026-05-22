Surging Kidnappings in Ogun and Oyo States Spark Safety Concerns

The current situation has led to the resurfacing of kidnapping cases across the Ogun and Oyo border regions, and the recent attack on a community in Oyo has renewed fears among residents that their communities may not be safe. The security measures need to be intensified in order to ensure the safety of all communities.

The recent school attack in Oyo has sparked fear among residents that communities may no longer feel safe unless urgent security measures are taken. An armed gang of 15 members invaded a peaceful community and kidnapped three family members, leaving one woman with gunshot injuries.

The narrative is followed by the capture and freeing of the victims, as well as a statement from the Ogun State Commissioner of Police commending the police operatives for their gallantry and a call from John Eko from the Food and Farmers' Rights Campaign condemning the growing prevalence of abductions and lack of government response





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Kidnapping Criminal Gang School Attack Residing Community Paralysis Kidnapped Ransom Attack Family Woman Security Ill Possessions Violence Areas Operation Release Scouts Bandeer Administrative Landmark Responses Development Operation Offense

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