The Supreme Court of Canada confirms the constitutionality of Quebec's Act respecting the laicity of the State, known as Bill 21, except for its application to elected lawmakers.

The Supreme Court of Canada has issued a decisive ruling on Friday that largely upholds the constitutionality of Quebec's controversial Act respecting the laicity of the State. This legislation, widely recognized by its common name Bill 21, imposes strict regulations on public sector employees regarding the wearing of religious symbols. The court determined that the law is valid under the Canadian Constitution, with one specific and significant exception involving the democratic rights of elected officials.

Bill 21 Constitutional Validity Confirmed

Bill 21 restricts certain public employees from wearing visible religious symbols, such as hijabs, turbans, and kippahs, while they are performing their official duties. In its statement announcing the decision, the Supreme Court explicitly confirmed the validity of this act for most categories of workers. The court stated that the legislation remains legally binding and enforceable, affirming the Quebec legislature's authority to implement such secularism measures within the provincial jurisdiction. This ruling provides legal certainty for the government and public institutions regarding the enforcement of secular dress codes in the public sector.

Also read House Passes Bill for Federal Vocational College in Ibadan to Boost Skills and Employment

Notwithstanding Clauses Override Rights

A central pillar of the Supreme Court's reasoning was the valid invocation of override clauses by the Quebec legislature. The court explained that the province used Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Section 52 of Quebec's Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms to shield the law from certain constitutional challenges. The justices concluded that these override powers were exercised correctly and are not subject to limits beyond what is expressly written in the provisions themselves. This interpretation aligns with a prior judgment, Ford v. Quebec (Attorney General), 2 SCR 712, which the court relied upon to affirm the broad scope of these override mechanisms. Consequently, the exercise of this power stands as a complete defense against specific Charter challenges for the majority of the act's provisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exclusion Of Elected Lawmakers

Despite the general validation of the law, the Supreme Court identified a critical flaw in Section 8 of Bill 21 regarding members of the National Assembly of Quebec. The court ruled that this section infringes upon the democratic rights set out in Section 3 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Section 3 protects the right of citizens to vote and seek election to a legislative body. By preventing elected members who wear religious face coverings from sitting in the National Assembly and participating in legislative proceedings, the law violates these fundamental democratic rights. Therefore, the provision applies to the general public workforce but cannot legally bar elected representatives from taking their seats based on their attire. This distinction preserves the integrity of the electoral process while maintaining the secular nature of the civil service.

Judicial Review And Minority Rights

The Supreme Court also addressed broader questions regarding judicial power and the rights of linguistic minorities. The court clarified that invoking the notwithstanding clause does not strip courts of their authority to examine whether legislation is consistent with other protected rights. This power derives from the principle of the separation of powers and the inherent jurisdiction of the judiciary to determine the legal effect of legislation. Additionally, the court rejected arguments that Bill 21 violated the educational rights of Quebec's English-speaking minority under Section 23 of the Canadian Charter. While acknowledging that the law might affect recruitment for English-language school boards, the court found insufficient evidence that it undermined specific linguistic or cultural interests. Furthermore, the court dismissed appeals from the English Montreal School Board and other parties, as well as a cross-appeal by the Attorney General of Quebec, regarding these and other constitutional challenges.