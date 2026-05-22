Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of SDP Member's Appeal against Ekiti State Primary Outcome

Fayemi Tosin Babatunde, a member of the SDP, challenged the outcome of the party's primary for the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti State, but the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, stating that Babatunde lacked the jurisdiction to file the case.

The Supreme Court dismissed a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Fayemi Tosin Babatunde, challenging the outcome of the SDP's primary for the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

The court upheld the March 27 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which stated that Babatunde lacked the jurisdiction to file his appeal as he was not an aspirant of the SDP for the primary. Justice Mohammed Garba, who presided over the decision, held that Babatunde, who did not qualify as an aspirant, could not initiate a pre-election case questioning the legitimacy of the primary





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Supreme Court SDP Member Ekiti State Primary Jurisdiction

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