Supreme Court Upholds Damages Against Nigeria Police for Unlawful Arrests in Delta State

Nigeria's Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Nigeria Police Force, affirming that police violated the fundamental rights of fourteen Delta State residents during a controversial operation in the Kwale area. The court upheld the award of N10 million in aggravated damages and N500,000 in costs against the police, reinforcing constitutional protections against arbitrary detention and holding security agencies accountable.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has delivered a landmark ruling against the Nigeria Police Force , affirming the violation of fundamental rights by law enforcement officers and upholding substantial monetary damages awarded to victims.

This case, which culminated in the apex court's decision on Friday, stems from a controversial police operation in the Kwale region of Delta State where fourteen residents were unlawfully arrested and detained. The legal battle saw the police leadership-including the Delta State Commissioner of Police, the Assistant Inspector-General for Zone 5, and the Inspector-General of Police- appeal decisions from both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Asaba, which had previously found in favor of the respondents.

Among those who initiated the original lawsuit were Sunday Mbam, Jennifer Ogborgu, and Ernest Ezenem, who alleged that their constitutional right to personal liberty under Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution was breached during the police raid. The Supreme Court, in a majority judgment authored by Justice Abubakar Sadiq, dismissed the appeals marked SC/CV/833/2024 and SC/CV/834/2024 in their entirety, reinforcing that the police operation in the Kwale axis was directly linked to the unlawful detentions.

The justices emphasized that personal liberty is a cornerstone of human rights in any society governed by the rule of law and that the judiciary must vigilantly guard citizens against abuses of state power. The court also sustained the award of N10 million in aggravated and exemplary damages plus N500,000 in costs, rejecting the police argument that the appellate court overstepped by granting such relief without a formal cross-appeal.

Relying on Section 15 of the Court of Appeal Act, the apex court confirmed that where a legal right is violated, the law provides a remedy either in damages or other appropriate relief. Justice Sadiq pointed out that evidence-including a published interview with a police spokesperson-sufficiently demonstrated that the police raid occurred in the Kwale area and that the respondents' communities fell within that operational zone.

The police had contended that there was no direct proof linking them to the raid and that the lower courts based their findings on speculation and media reports rather than credible testimony. Dr. Richard Ishiguzo, counsel for the appellants from the Directorate of Legal Services, Delta State Police Command, argued that the newspaper publication did not specifically name the affected communities or confirm any unlawful conduct by officers.

However, the Supreme Court found this position unpersuasive, noting that the police failed to effectively rebut the allegations of unlawful arrest and detention. In dissent, Justice Adhumien expressed the view that the appeal should have been allowed in favor of the police authorities. Nonetheless, the majority's decision sends a powerful message about accountability and the enforcement of constitutional protections against arbitrary detention by security agencies.

This ruling reinforces the judiciary's role in checking executive power and ensuring that law enforcement operations respect fundamental human rights. The affirmation of damages serves both as compensation for the victims and as a deterrent against future misconduct. The case highlights ongoing concerns about police impunity in Nigeria and the critical importance of legal recourse for citizens whose rights are violated by state actors.

By upholding the lower courts' judgments, the Supreme Court has strengthened the legal framework for holding security agencies accountable under constitutional law. The decision also clarifies the scope of appellate courts to award appropriate remedies even in the absence of a cross-appeal, thereby promoting substantive justice over procedural technicalities. For the fourteen respondents, the ruling validates their long-standing quest for justice after experiencing unlawful arrest and detention during the Kwale operation.

The judgment serves as a reminder that no institution, including the police, is above the law and that constitutional rights must be respected in all circumstances. This outcome may influence future litigation involving state security forces and encourage greater adherence to human rights standards in police operations across Nigeria





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Supreme Court Nigeria Police Force Unlawful Arrest Fundamental Rights Delta State Kwale Constitutional Rights Damages Court Of Appeal Personal Liberty Section 35

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