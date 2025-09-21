Supreme Court to Swear In New Senior Advocates, Marks New Legal Year

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will officially open its 2025/2026 legal year on September 29 with the swearing-in of 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria. The Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver the State-of-the-Judiciary address, and key stakeholders will offer insights on the sector.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of 57 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday, September 29. This significant event is a key component of the activities scheduled to officially launch the 2025/2026 legal year of the Supreme Court . The ceremony is slated to take place within the Main Courtroom of the Apex Court, a venue steeped in tradition and significance.

This information was officially announced in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by Dr. Festus Akande, the Court's Director of Information and Public Relations, solidifying the details for the upcoming event. The commencement of the new legal year is a momentous occasion, marking a transition and setting the stage for the legal activities of the year ahead. It is a time for reflection on the past year's accomplishments and a forward-looking assessment of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the Nigerian judiciary as a whole. The swearing-in of new Senior Advocates of Nigeria is a particularly notable aspect of the opening, symbolizing the recognition of legal excellence and dedication to the profession. The event serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of these legal luminaries and to inspire others within the legal community. \The special court session on Monday will also feature the Chief Justice of Nigeria delivering a State-of-the-Judiciary address, as is customary. This address provides a comprehensive overview of the Supreme Court's performance, specifically, and the Nigerian judiciary in general, during the 2024/2025 legal year. The address is a critical part of the ceremony, as it allows the Chief Justice to highlight the court's accomplishments, address challenges, and outline future plans. The State-of-the-Judiciary address is closely followed by the legal and political communities as it sets the tone for the year's activities. Furthermore, speeches from key stakeholders in the Justice Sector will be presented, adding further depth and perspective to the occasion. Among the speakers are prominent figures such as the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). These presentations are designed to offer insights into the state of the sector and to foster a sense of collaboration and shared purpose among those involved in the administration of justice. The involvement of such high-profile speakers is intended to underscore the importance of the legal sector to the nation and the need for continuous improvement. The diverse perspectives and the collective experience of the speakers provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities that exist within the Nigerian legal system. \The Supreme Court's annual vacation concluded on Monday, July 21, 2025, marking the end of a successful 2024/2025 legal year. The vacation period provided the court with a well-deserved respite and the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming legal year. The preparation includes a detailed review of procedures and policies and the development of innovative strategies to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary. All of the scheduled programs designed to officially open the new legal year are scheduled to commence promptly at 10:00 AM. The event schedule demonstrates a commitment to organization and precision in the execution of activities that will launch the new legal year. This time is important as it provides a time to come together to celebrate and set the tone for the coming year. The event will be attended by a diverse group of stakeholders within the legal sector and will create a platform for collaboration, the sharing of ideas, and the reinforcement of core principles. The swearing-in of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria and the State-of-the-Judiciary address are key events that will set the stage for a productive and impactful legal year. The official commencement of the legal year demonstrates the Supreme Court’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and serving the interests of the public





