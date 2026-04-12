Supreme Court to Hear Senator David Mark's Appeal in ADC Leadership Dispute

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will hear an appeal filed by Senator David Mark regarding the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The appeal seeks to stay the execution of a Court of Appeal judgment and restrain INEC from recognizing alternative leadership.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria is set to hear an appeal lodged by Senator David Mark regarding the ongoing leadership dispute within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ). The apex court has scheduled the hearing for Tuesday, April 14th, in the appeal marked SC/CV/180/2026. This legal battle pits Senator Mark against Nafiu-Bala Gombe and four others, signaling a critical juncture in the internal affairs of the political party.

The hearing notice, issued by the Supreme Court’s litigation department and observed in Abuja, brings to a head a complex legal saga that has been unfolding through various levels of the Nigerian judicial system. This particular hearing date clashes with proceedings previously set before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja. Given the hierarchical structure of the courts, it is highly likely that the lower court will either step down or postpone its own proceedings to accommodate the Supreme Court’s hearing. This highlights the importance of the Supreme Court's pronouncements and their potential to significantly influence the trajectory of the ADC’s leadership. Senator Mark's primary objective is to secure an order that will temporarily suspend the execution of the Court of Appeal's judgment which was delivered on March 12th. \Senator Mark, represented by his legal counsel, Realwan Okpanachi, has filed the appeal seeking a stay of execution of the appellate court’s ruling until his appeal before the Supreme Court is fully resolved. He is also requesting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be barred from recognizing anyone other than himself and the current national officers of the ADC. Furthermore, he is demanding an order that would prevent INEC from making any alterations to the party’s leadership structure until the appeal has been decided. In addition, the appeal seeks to stay proceedings in the parallel suit currently underway at the Federal High Court. The appeal was formally submitted on March 16th, following the Court of Appeal’s judgment. The record of the appeal was meticulously compiled and transmitted on March 31st, demonstrating a swift and decisive response to the appellate court’s decision. Mr. Okpanachi has confirmed that the appeal has been properly entered before the apex court. He further noted that the Court of Appeal had issued an order instructing all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum, essentially preserving the situation as it existed prior to the dispute. However, Mr. Gombe, in a move that has further complicated matters, has used this order as justification to write to INEC, urging the commission not to acknowledge Senator Mark and other current ADC national officers. The urgency of the matter is underscored by Mr. Okpanachi’s statement: “Unless this application is granted, the judgment of the Court of Appeal will be enforced and the appeal rendered nugatory.” He emphasized the need to preserve the subject matter of the dispute and protect the authority of the Supreme Court. \The unfolding events have already had tangible consequences. INEC had, on April 1st, removed Senator Mark and Mr. Aregbesola from its portal, removing them as national chairman and secretary of the ADC, respectively, in direct response to the Court of Appeal’s judgment. The core of this legal dispute revolves around the leadership of the ADC. Senator Mark's position as national chairman is being challenged, leading to a complex legal battle that involves multiple courts and significant implications for the party's future. The Supreme Court's involvement is pivotal, as its decision will not only determine the legitimacy of the current leadership but also set a precedent for future leadership disputes within political parties. The outcome of the hearing will be closely watched by political analysts, members of the ADC, and the general public, as it could reshape the political landscape. The case underscores the importance of the judiciary in resolving internal party disputes and upholding the principles of democracy within Nigeria. The Supreme Court's decision will be crucial in restoring stability and clarity to the ADC, ensuring that the party can function effectively and participate meaningfully in future electoral processes. The case highlights the complex interplay between legal processes, political maneuvers, and the role of regulatory bodies like INEC in the Nigerian political system





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