Supreme Court to Hear Appeals in PDP Leadership Tussle, Ibadan Convention Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has granted an expedited hearing for the appeals filed by the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the PDP, challenging the nullification of the Ibadan national convention. The court's decision underscores the urgency of the case, given the upcoming deadline for candidate submissions by political parties. The appeals stem from a complex legal battle involving multiple court rulings and internal party disputes.

April 14, 2026 12:45 pm. The Supreme Court is set to hear the appeals filed by the Kabiru Turaki -led leadership faction of the People's Democratic Party ( PDP ). This development follows the nullification of the Ibadan national convention, a ruling that the Turaki faction is actively contesting. A five-member panel of the apex court, presided over by Justice Mohammed Garba, has granted an expedited hearing for these appeals. This decision, announced on Tuesday, signifies the urgency with which the court is approaching the matter, reflecting the significance of the issues at stake. The appellants, which include the PDP itself, its National Working Committee (NWC), and National Executive Committee (NEC), initiated a motion on April 8 through their legal team, led by Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Their plea requested a deviation from the usual Supreme Court rules, specifically seeking an abridgement of time for all respondents to file their arguments.

During the presentation of the application on Tuesday, Uche emphasized that the circumstances warranted a swift determination, asserting it was “in the interest of justice”. He highlighted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), also a respondent in the case, had designated April 23 as the commencement date for political parties to submit their candidate nominations. Uche further elaborated that his clients had submitted an affidavit of extreme urgency to underscore the need for a rapid resolution of the case. Representing the PDP faction aligned with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Emmanuel Ukala did not object to the application. However, he requested a 15-day period to respond to the appeal. The Supreme Court, after considering the application, granted the request for an accelerated hearing and approved the abridgment of time. The court issued an order requiring the respondents to file their briefs within five days and allowed the appellants a two-day window to file a reply brief, if necessary. The court further stipulated that the filing and exchange of all legal documents must be completed by April 21 and scheduled April 22 for the substantive appeal hearing, indicating a fast-tracked legal process to resolve the dispute.

The backdrop to this legal battle stems from a series of court decisions that have shaped the current situation. In October 2025, the Federal High Court in Abuja had previously halted the PDP faction led by Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, and Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, from proceeding with their national convention planned for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan. Justice James Omotosho, presiding over the case, determined that evidence presented to the court demonstrated the party's failure to conduct valid state congresses before the planned convention, as mandated by the 1999 constitution, INEC guidelines, and the party's own constitution. Furthermore, the legal proceedings included a suit filed by Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, against the party, alleging he was denied the opportunity to purchase a chairmanship nomination form, thus preventing him from participating in the convention. On November 11, Peter Lifu, another Federal High Court judge, issued a temporary restraining order against the party from holding the planned convention pending the outcome of Lamido's suit. Subsequently, on November 14, he issued a final order, permanently restraining the PDP from conducting its national convention. In his judgment, Justice Lifu concluded that the evidence confirmed Lamido had been “unjustly denied” the chance to obtain a nomination form, thereby violating the PDP’s constitution and internal regulations. Consequently, the judge ordered the convention to be postponed, allowing Lamido to acquire the nomination form, mobilize support, and conduct his campaign. The Ibadan convention, despite the legal challenges, proceeded and resulted in Kabiru Turaki being elected as the national chairman of that faction, along with the formation of the NWC. However, the faction loyal to the FCT minister did not participate in this convention, instead establishing a separate NWC, Board of Trustees (BoT), and NEC. On March 9, the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the rulings of the Federal High Court, which had restrained the Ibadan convention. The appellate court, in a three-member panel, dismissed the PDP NWC's appeal challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to hear the suit. In the meantime, the Wike-aligned faction held a national convention in Abuja, resulting in the election of its own factional leadership. This faction has also secured a High Court judgment granting them access to the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, further complicating the internal power struggle within the party





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Supreme Court PDP Kabiru Turaki Ibadan Convention Court Case

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