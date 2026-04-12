Supreme Court Sets April 14 for Hearing in ADC Leadership Dispute

The Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed by David Mark, challenging a lower court ruling in the ongoing leadership tussle within the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The case is against a suit brought by Nafiu Bala, a former deputy national chairman. The hearing is scheduled for April 14, alongside a related case in the Federal High Court, raising questions about court hierarchy and potential adjournments.

The Supreme Court has scheduled April 14 for the hearing of an appeal filed by David Mark , the national chairman of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ). The appeal is in response to a suit initiated by Nafiu Bala , a former deputy national chairman of the party. The appeal, identified as SC/CV/180/2026, requests the court to issue an order to stay the execution of the Court of Appeal's ruling, which was delivered on March 12.

According to a report by NAN, the hearing notice was dispatched to all parties involved in the case on Friday through the Supreme Court's litigation department. This development adds another layer to the ongoing legal battle concerning the leadership of the ADC, and the Supreme Court's decision will have significant implications for the party's future. The legal arguments are focused on the legitimacy of the current leadership, with Mark seeking to maintain his position and Bala contesting it. \Judge Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the trial court in the matter, had earlier designated the same date, April 14, for the hearing of the original suit brought by Bala challenging Mark's leadership. Given that both cases are set to be heard on the same day, a procedural matter arises. The lower court may choose to either postpone the proceedings or adjourn the matter until the Supreme Court has made its decision. This deference is due to the hierarchical structure of the court system. In the appeal, Mark, represented by his lawyer Realwan Okpanachi, is specifically seeking an order to halt the execution of the appellate court's judgment. The respondents in the appeal include Bala, Rauf Aregbesola (national secretary of the ADC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Ralp Nwosu (founder of the ADC). Mark has further requested the court to prevent INEC from altering the existing national leadership structure of the party, as currently constituted and represented by him, until the appeal is fully heard and decided. Moreover, he has sought an order to suspend further proceedings in the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, which is currently before Judge Nwite. This intricate legal maneuvering underscores the complexity of the power struggle within the ADC. \The core of the dispute originated on September 2, 2025, when Bala filed a suit in the Federal High Court, seeking to prevent INEC from recognizing the Mark-led executives and to recognize him instead as the acting national chairman. Bala, who had previously served as national vice-chairman, asserted his claim to leadership, arguing that he should have assumed the position after Nwosu's departure as national chairman, according to the party's constitution. In addition, Bala filed motions aimed at preventing the party from holding any meetings, congresses, or conventions until the legal case was resolved. The ex parte motion was heard on September 4, 2025, and Judge Nwite directed that all respondents, including INEC, be notified to present their case as to why the motion should not be granted. Dissatisfied with an interim ruling, Mark filed an appeal, contesting the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to continue hearing Bala's suit. However, on March 12, 2026, the Court of Appeal dismissed Mark’s case, deeming it both incompetent and without merit. The Court of Appeal subsequently instructed the involved parties to revert to the trial court and maintain the status quo ante bellum, meaning the situation that existed prior to the legal proceedings, pending the final resolution of the suit. INEC then declared that, based on its assessment of the Court of Appeal’s ruling, it would no longer recognize either of the ADC factions led by Mark or Bala. The commission also stated that it would refrain from engaging with either group or monitoring their meetings, congresses, or conventions. In response to INEC's stance, the Mark-led faction filed a motion demanding that the commission restore their names and recognize them as members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). The motion, filed on April 7 by Sulaiman Usman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), also seeks an accelerated hearing of the case. Furthermore, Mark has filed a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit, arguing that Bala lacks the legal standing to initiate the action, given his prior resignation as national vice-chairman. Mark has characterized the suit as being based on “falsehood and suppression of material facts” and concerning the internal affairs of a political party, which, according to him, are not subject to judicial review





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Supreme Court ADC David Mark Nafiu Bala Leadership Dispute Court Of Appeal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

S’court restores Olanipekun, Banire as counsel to Nestoil, Neconde in $2bn debt disputeThe supreme court of Nigeria has set aside a decision of the court of appeal disqualifying Wole Olanipekun, a senior advocate of Nigeria

Read more »

Supreme Court Ruling Clarifies Receiver's Authority in Corporate Disputes, Protecting Company's Legal RepresentationThe Supreme Court ruled on Friday, setting aside a Court of Appeal decision, clarifying the limits of a receiver's authority in corporate disputes, particularly regarding a company's legal representation when the validity of the receiver's appointment is being questioned. The decision prevents a receiver from solely determining a company's legal counsel in such circumstances, safeguarding the company's right to defend itself and preventing conflicts of interest.

Read more »

ADC crisis: Court hears Nafiu-Bala Gombe’s suit April 14A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »

Court stops ADC congress in Adamawa, adjourns hearing to April 17An Adamawa high court has restrained the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) from conducting its state congress amid a leadership crisis in the party.

Read more »

Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentences in Jigawa Murder CasesThe Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed the death sentences for Abdulmajid Hassan and Adamu Audu, convicted of murder in Jigawa State. The court dismissed their appeals, concluding years of legal battles and upholding previous rulings. The Jigawa State Attorney-General welcomed the decision, emphasizing the state's commitment to justice and public safety.

Read more »

Supreme Court to Hear Senator David Mark's Appeal in ADC Leadership DisputeThe Supreme Court of Nigeria will hear an appeal filed by Senator David Mark regarding the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The appeal seeks to stay the execution of a Court of Appeal judgment and restrain INEC from recognizing alternative leadership.

Read more »