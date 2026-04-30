Supreme Court Ruling Revitalizes ADC Leadership Dispute, Returns Case to Lower Court

Nigeria's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of former Senate President David Mark in the ADC leadership battle, but the case returns to the Federal High Court for final resolution. The ruling overturns a previous order to maintain the status quo and sets the stage for a decisive judgment on the party's leadership.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has delivered a significant ruling in the legal battle for the control of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), siding with former Senate President David Mark .

However, the court emphasized that this decision does not represent the final resolution of the dispute. The Supreme Court has directed the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the original suit was filed, to resume proceedings and bring the case to a conclusive end. A five-member panel, led by Justice Lawal Garba, unanimously overturned a previous order from the Court of Appeal that had instructed all parties involved to maintain the status quo.

This earlier ruling had prompted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to temporarily de-recognize the conflicting national leadership factions within the ADC. The core of the Supreme Court’s judgment rests on the argument that the Court of Appeal’s order to maintain the status quo became irrelevant once proceedings at the Federal High Court had been completed. Justice Garba explained that such an order is intended to prevent actions that could prejudice the court’s decision while a case is ongoing.

Once a case has reached a definitive conclusion, there is nothing left to preserve. Consequently, the Supreme Court has nullified the status quo order and instructed the Federal High Court to proceed with determining the pending processes according to the law. The Federal High Court had previously adjourned hearings indefinitely, awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision, and is now cleared to deliver its judgment.

The dispute stems from a leadership crisis within the ADC, which escalated following an influx of prominent politicians into the party last year. These included figures such as David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed El-Rufai, and former Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi. There were initial discussions about the ADC potentially serving as a coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The crisis began after the resignation of the party’s former executives led by Mr. Nwosu and the subsequent emergence of a new National Working Committee headed by Mr. Mark. Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former vice-national chairperson, filed a suit at the Federal High Court, challenging Mr. Mark’s leadership and seeking recognition as the rightful leader based on the party’s constitution. The case has been marked by legal challenges and appeals, ultimately leading to the Supreme Court’s intervention.

The outcome of the Federal High Court proceedings will be crucial in determining the future leadership and direction of the ADC





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