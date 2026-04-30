Supreme Court Ruling Favors David Mark in ADC Leadership Dispute, Case Returns to Lower Court

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of former Senate President David Mark in the ongoing dispute for control of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). However, the court has directed the Federal High Court in Abuja to finalize the proceedings in the case, meaning the ultimate outcome remains uncertain. The ruling overturns a previous order from the Court of Appeal and allows the lower court to deliver its judgement.

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant ruling in the legal battle for control of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), siding with former Senate President David Mark .

However, the court emphasized that this decision does not fully resolve the matter, instructing the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the original suit was filed, to conclude the stalled proceedings. A five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Lawal Garba, unanimously overturned a previous order from the Court of Appeal that had directed all parties to maintain the existing situation.

This Court of Appeal ruling had recently led the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw recognition from the competing national leadership factions within the ADC. The Supreme Court’s judgement, delivered by Justice Garba, clarified that the Court of Appeal’s order to maintain the status quo was no longer applicable since the proceedings in the lower court had already been completed.

The court explained that such an order is intended to prevent actions that could prejudice the case while it is ongoing, and once the proceedings are finalized, there is nothing left to preserve. Consequently, the Supreme Court rescinded the order and instructed the Federal High Court to resolve the pending issues according to the law. The Federal High Court had previously adjourned hearings indefinitely, awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision.

This ruling now allows the lower court to proceed with delivering its judgement. The respondents in the case include Nafiu Bala Gombe, claiming to be the legitimate national chairman; Rauf Aregbesola, interim national secretary of the Mark-led faction; INEC; and Ralph Nwosu, a former national chairman. Mr. Mark’s appeal contested the Federal High Court’s jurisdiction to intervene in the ADC’s internal affairs, stemming from a suit filed by Mr. Gombe challenging Mr. Mark’s leadership.

The crisis within the ADC escalated last year following a surge of prominent politicians joining the party, including Mr. Mark, Mr. Aregbesola, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed El-Rufai, and former Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi. These politicians, largely defecting from the APC and PDP, aimed to use the ADC as a coalition platform for the 2027 presidential election.

The dispute arose after the resignation of the previous executives led by Mr. Nwosu and the establishment of a new National Working Committee under Mr. Mark’s leadership. Mr. Bala subsequently filed a suit seeking recognition as the rightful leader based on the party’s constitution, while the case was ongoing, the Federal High Court issued an order for all parties to maintain the status quo





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Supreme Court ADC David Mark Nafiu Bala Gombe INEC Political Dispute Court Ruling

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