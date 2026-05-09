Supreme Court Rules Against Wike's Favored Leadership Structure in PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership crisis took another turn after the circulation of details from the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgement. The judgement, which showed how the camp loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, lost key grounds in the battle for control of the opposition party, has sparked a leadership crisis. While the Wike camp claimed victory, political observers believe the ruling weakens the legal foundation of the Wike-backed leadership structure. The Supreme Court dismissed both the main appeal filed by the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction and the cross-appeal linked to the Wike camp.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership crisis took a turn with the release of details from the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgement.

The judgement indicated that the Supreme Court dismissed both the main appeal filed by the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction and the cross-appeal linked to the Wike camp. The court also upheld the suspension of the party's National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

Meanwhile, the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led faction rejected the interpretation suggesting defeat, arguing that the CTC was not officially certified and that the apex court did not remove Samuel Anyanwu or direct the PDP Board of Trustees to take over the party. They also claimed that the INEC still recognizes Mohammed and Anyanwu as leaders. Political observers believe the ruling weakens the legal foundation of the Wike-backed leadership structure





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Peoples Democratic Party Leadership Crisis Supreme Court Judgement Seyi Makinde Wike Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-Led Faction Wike Camp Seiyom Wike Abdulrahman Mohammed Kamaldeen Ajibade Abuja Convention Ibadan Convention Declared Null And Void Political Observers Within The Party Innuendo Of Leadership Vacuum Political Gain Claims Of Defeat Party's National Legal Adviser \N \Kamaldeen Ajibade

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