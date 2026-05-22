Supreme Court Reverses Court of Appeal Judgment on Ekiti SDP Gubernatorial Primary Election

The Supreme Court has set aside the Court of Appeal judgment, which invalidated the gubernatorial Primary election of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, for the June 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State. The Court restored the judgment of the Federal High Court that dismissed a suit filed by one Fayemi Babatunde that had challenged the legality of the conduct of the SDP gubernatorial primary election in the state.

The Supreme Court has nullified the Court of Appeal judgment, which invalidated the conduct of the gubernatorial Primary election of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, for the June 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State .

The Apex Court set aside the appellate court's decision, which had also affirmed the leadership structure of Sheu Gabam recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The Supreme Court voided and set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal, which invalidated the primary election conducted by the SDP under the leadership of Dr Sadiq Abubakar Gombe and which produced Isaac Adebayo Alade as the governorship candidate for Ekiti gubernatorial election for the party.

In its place, the Supreme Court restored the judgment of the Federal High Court, delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite, which had dismissed a suit filed by one Fayemi Babatunde that challenged the legality of the conduct of the SDP governorship primary election in Ekiti state. The Supreme Court upheld the High Court's holding that Fayemi Babatunde, who challenged the legality of the Ekiti SDP governorship primary, had no locus standi to have filed the case.

Not satisfied with the High Court judgment, Fayemi Babatunde had approached the Court of Appeal which in its judgment agreed with Babatunde and invalidated the SDP primary election. Babatunde had argued that the leadership structure that organized the primary election was unlawfully constituted and in breach of both the party's Constitution and the Electoral Act





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Social Democratic Party (SDP) Ekiti State June 2026 Gubernatorial Election Court Of Appeal Supreme Court Dr Sadiq Gombe Isaac Adebayo Alade Fayemi Babatunde Federal High Court Vote Election Political Party Judicial Decision

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