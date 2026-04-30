Supreme Court Resolves PDP Leadership Crisis, Affirms Wike Faction

The Supreme Court has delivered a final judgement in the PDP leadership dispute, upholding the validity of the convention that re-elected Abdulrahman Mohammed and the Nyesom Wike-aligned National Working Committee, and invalidating the Ibadan convention that produced Kabir Turaki as a rival chairperson.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has delivered a decisive ruling in the protracted leadership dispute within the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), effectively solidifying the position of the faction associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike .

This landmark judgement invalidates the contentious convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, in November of the previous year, which had resulted in the emergence of Kabir Turaki as a rival national chairperson alongside other party officials. The court’s decision, reached by a 3-2 split amongst a five-member panel, affirms the earlier judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal, bringing a formal end to the internal power struggle that has plagued the PDP for months.

This resolution is particularly significant as it removes a major source of instability within one of Nigeria’s leading political parties, allowing it to refocus its efforts on national political engagement and upcoming electoral challenges. The implications of this ruling extend beyond the immediate leadership structure, impacting the party’s strategic direction and its ability to present a unified front to the electorate.

The legal battles surrounding the PDP leadership have been closely watched by political analysts and observers, as they reflect broader trends of factionalism and internal conflict within Nigerian political parties. The core of the dispute revolved around the legality of two separate conventions – one held in March, which re-elected Abdulrahman Mohammed and the existing National Working Committee (NWC) aligned with Wike, and the other in Ibadan, which produced Turaki and his supporters.

The Turaki-led faction argued that their convention was legitimate and should be recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, the lower courts, including the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, consistently ruled against them, citing violations of existing court orders during the Ibadan convention. Specifically, the courts found that the convention was conducted in defiance of prior judicial directives, rendering its outcomes invalid.

The Turaki faction then escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, hoping to overturn these unfavourable rulings. The Supreme Court panel, led by Justice Garba Lawal, heard arguments from both sides on April 22nd and subsequently reserved judgement, culminating in today’s definitive decision. Justice Stephen Adah, delivering the lead majority judgement, explicitly stated that the Ibadan convention was conducted in direct disobedience to court orders, thereby justifying its invalidation.

This emphasis on adherence to the rule of law underscores the judiciary’s commitment to upholding legal principles and ensuring a fair and transparent political process. The Supreme Court’s judgement represents a significant victory for the Wike faction and a setback for the Turaki-led group. It effectively dismantles the challenge to the established party leadership and reinforces the authority of the NWC led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The ruling also has practical implications for INEC, which is now legally obligated to recognize the Wike-aligned leadership and disregard any claims made by the Turaki faction. This clarity is crucial as Nigeria approaches future elections, as it ensures that INEC can confidently engage with the legitimate leadership of the PDP.

The legal battle, which spanned several months and involved multiple court appearances, highlights the complexities of internal party politics in Nigeria and the importance of resolving disputes through established legal channels. The PDP, now with a settled leadership structure, can move forward with its plans for the future, focusing on strengthening its base, recruiting new members, and developing a compelling platform for the electorate.

The resolution of this internal conflict is expected to boost the party’s morale and enhance its prospects in upcoming political contests. The case serves as a reminder of the critical role the judiciary plays in safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process and ensuring that political parties operate within the bounds of the law





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PDP Supreme Court Nyesom Wike Kabir Turaki Leadership Crisis

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