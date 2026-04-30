Supreme Court Overturns Appeal Court Order in ADC Leadership Dispute

The Supreme Court has reversed the Court of Appeal’s decision regarding the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), reinstating the case to the Federal High Court and prompting a positive response from the ADC, who view the ruling as validation of their leadership.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has overturned a previous order issued by the Court of Appeal in Abuja concerning the internal leadership dispute within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

This earlier order had mandated the maintenance of the existing situation, a directive that subsequently led the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend recognition of the leadership team headed by Senator David Mark. The Supreme Court’s decision effectively sends the case back to the Federal High Court for a swift and thorough hearing.

The ruling, delivered unanimously by a five-judge panel, directs all parties involved to return to the Federal High Court and resume proceedings on the case initially filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a dissatisfied member of the ADC. Gombe’s suit challenges the legitimacy of the Mark-led leadership and raises concerns about the process through which it was established.

Justice Mohammed Garba, delivering the lead judgment, emphasized that the Court of Appeal overstepped its bounds by issuing a preservative order related to a case already actively being considered by the lower court. The Court of Appeal had previously ruled on an interlocutory appeal brought by Senator Mark against a September 4th decision made by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court.

While the Supreme Court acknowledged the partial success of Senator Mark’s appeal, it also dismissed his challenge to an earlier ex parte order issued by the Federal High Court, which authorized the service of legal documents to the concerned parties in the suit. The core directive from the apex court is a return to the trial court for the continuation of the hearing, allowing for a comprehensive resolution of the leadership dispute.

The previous decision by the Court of Appeal to dismiss Senator Mark’s challenge to the Federal High Court’s jurisdiction, deeming the appeal premature and filed without proper authorization, is now superseded by the Supreme Court’s ruling. The appellate court had initially ordered a return to the trial court for expedited proceedings, coupled with the instruction to maintain the status quo, which ultimately resulted in INEC’s temporary derecognition of the Mark-led executive.

The ADC has responded positively to the Supreme Court’s verdict, characterizing it as a significant victory and a strong endorsement of its current leadership structure. Party officials expressed gratitude to the five-member panel of the Supreme Court, praising their unanimous decision as a testament to the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary and the nation’s political system.

However, the party also voiced concerns about what it described as a concerning pattern of interference and attempts to undermine opposition voices in Nigeria, referencing events that transpired leading up to the judgment. Despite the favorable outcome, the ADC has pledged to remain vigilant and resolute in its mission to offer a viable alternative to the electorate. The party specifically warned against complacency, emphasizing the need for continued awareness and preparedness as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

The ADC’s statement underscored its commitment to not being intimidated or silenced, and it called on its members, supporters, and stakeholders to remain watchful and engaged in the democratic process. The party believes the Supreme Court’s decision validates the legitimacy of its national chairman, Senator Mark, and national secretary, Ogbeni Aregbesola, and their respective leadership roles.

The ADC intends to leverage this momentum to strengthen its position and broaden its appeal to voters across the country, while simultaneously advocating for a more transparent and equitable political landscape





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