Supreme Court Nullifies PDP National Convention

Nigeria's Supreme Court has invalidated the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) national convention held in Ibadan in November 2025, citing disobedience to a prior court order and abuse of judicial process. The ruling stems from a dispute over the nomination process for the position of national chairman.

The Nigerian Supreme Court has delivered a significant ruling concerning the internal affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), effectively nullifying the national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15th and 16th, 2025.

The decision, reached in a 3-2 split vote on Thursday, sided with the lower court’s injunction preventing the convention from proceeding. The core of the dispute revolves around allegations of unfair treatment during the party’s nomination process for the position of national chairman, specifically concerning former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido. The court’s judgment underscores the importance of adhering to existing court orders and respecting the judicial process, even in matters of internal party governance.

This case highlights a recurring theme in Nigerian politics – the struggle for power within political parties and the legal battles that often accompany such contests. The implications of this ruling are far-reaching, potentially reshaping the leadership landscape of the PDP and influencing its strategies for future elections. The PDP’s decision to pursue a parallel legal avenue instead of appealing the initial injunction was deemed an abuse of court process by the majority of the justices.

This action, the court argued, demonstrated a disregard for the rule of law and undermined the integrity of the judicial system. The Supreme Court’s emphasis on the binding nature of court orders, regardless of their perceived fairness or irregularity, sets a crucial precedent for future cases involving similar disputes. The legal battle began with a temporary order issued on November 11th, 2025, by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This order restrained the PDP from holding its planned national convention while a substantive suit filed by Sule Lamido was being considered. Lamido argued that he was unjustly prevented from obtaining a nomination form to contest the position of national chairman, a violation of both the PDP’s constitution and its internal regulations. Justice Lifu subsequently issued a final order on November 14th, 2025, reinforcing the initial injunction and preventing the convention from taking place.

The Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the PDP, dissatisfied with this ruling, appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction over an internal party matter. However, the Supreme Court, in its majority decision delivered by Justice Stephen Adah, dismissed the appeal, stating that it lacked merit. The court specifically criticized the PDP faction for proceeding with the convention in “flagrant disregard” of the subsisting court order.

The justices emphasized that the appropriate course of action would have been to appeal the lower court’s order or abide by it, rather than initiating a separate case in another court of equal jurisdiction. This behavior, the court asserted, constituted an abuse of the legal process and undermined the authority of the judiciary. The court also pointed out that the PDP faction did not challenge the Court of Appeal’s criticism of their disobedience to the court order during their appeal.

Justice Simon Tsammani, in his dissenting opinion, argued that the issue of disobeying a court order was not raised by either of the parties involved in the appeal but was instead brought up by the court’s own observation. He further contended that the Federal High Court did not have the authority to intervene in an internal party affair. Despite this dissenting view, the majority decision prevailed, effectively upholding the lower court’s injunction and invalidating the Ibadan convention.

This ruling has sparked considerable debate within the PDP and the broader Nigerian political landscape. Supporters of Sule Lamido are likely to view the decision as a victory for due process and internal democracy within the party. Conversely, those aligned with the Turaki faction may express disappointment and seek alternative strategies to achieve their political objectives.

The Supreme Court’s decision serves as a potent reminder to all political actors in Nigeria of the importance of respecting the rule of law and adhering to judicial pronouncements. It also underscores the judiciary’s role as an impartial arbiter in resolving disputes, even those arising from the complex and often contentious world of party politics. The PDP now faces the challenge of navigating the aftermath of this ruling and determining the path forward for its leadership and future electoral prospects.

The party will need to address the concerns raised by the court regarding its internal processes and ensure that future nominations are conducted in a fair and transparent manner





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