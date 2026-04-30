Supreme Court Confirms David Mark as ADC Leader

Nigeria's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of David Mark, solidifying his leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and overturning a previous order that hindered the party's operations. The decision ends a long-running internal dispute and allows the ADC to proceed with its electoral plans.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has delivered a definitive ruling, unequivocally affirming the authority of former Senate President David Mark as the leader of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

This landmark decision effectively resolves a protracted internal dispute that has significantly hampered the party’s operational capacity and threatened its participation in upcoming electoral processes. The court’s final verdict centered on the dismissal of a previously issued ‘status quo ante bellum’ order, a legal constraint that had effectively paralyzed the ADC’s administrative functions.

By overturning this restrictive mandate, the Supreme Court has removed the substantial legal obstacles that had been deliberately erected to impede the progress of the David Mark-led faction, thereby cementing their position as the legitimate governing body of the party. The five-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, reached a unanimous conclusion that the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had exceeded its jurisdictional boundaries when it initially issued the ‘status quo’ order.

The Court of Appeal’s action was deemed inappropriate, particularly given that it occurred after the same court had already dismissed the original case brought forth by a dissenting faction within the ADC. This sequence of events raised serious questions about the impartiality and procedural correctness of the lower court’s intervention. The Supreme Court’s judgment underscores the importance of respecting jurisdictional limits and adhering to established legal protocols in resolving internal party disputes.

The ruling is a strong signal that the judiciary will not tolerate attempts to circumvent due process or undermine the authority of higher courts. The implications of this decision are far-reaching, as it not only validates the leadership of David Mark but also restores confidence in the ADC’s ability to function effectively as a political organization. The party can now move forward with its plans for future elections without the constant threat of legal challenges and administrative paralysis.

This ruling represents a significant victory for the Mark-led leadership, who have endured a prolonged and often acrimonious legal battle with a rival faction vying for control of the ADC. The voiding of the ‘status quo’ order has immediate and practical consequences, legitimizing all actions undertaken by the current leadership. This includes the conduct of party congresses, the selection of candidates through primary elections, and any other administrative decisions made under the direction of the Mark-led committee.

Previously, these actions were subject to legal uncertainty due to lower court rulings that had temporarily prevented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from officially recognizing congresses organized by Mark’s faction. With the Supreme Court’s intervention, this ambiguity has been decisively eliminated. The ADC can now confidently engage with INEC and prepare for upcoming elections, knowing that its internal processes are legally sound and its leadership is officially recognized.

The decision is expected to galvanize support for the party and provide a stable platform for its future growth and development. Further details regarding the specifics of the judgment and the ADC’s immediate plans are anticipated in subsequent reports. The party is expected to release a statement outlining its strategy for capitalizing on this legal victory and strengthening its position within the Nigerian political landscape





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