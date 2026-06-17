Supporters of Ex-Governor El-Rufai Hire US Lobbying Firm to Challenge ICPC Prosecution

The El-Rufai Support Group Association has retained Vanguard Africa to raise concerns about the prosecution of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai by the ICPC, alleging procedural irregularities and threats to democratic institutions.

Supporters of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai have taken their campaign international by engaging a United States-based lobbying and advocacy firm to draw attention to his ongoing prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC ).

The El-Rufai Support Group Association (ERSGA) announced on Wednesday that it has retained Vanguard Africa, an international advocacy organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. , to coordinate outreach efforts with key stakeholders in the United States and the broader international community. According to the group, the move aims to highlight what it describes as growing concerns over the rule of law, due process, and the state of democratic institutions in Nigeria.

ERSGA stated that Vanguard Africa will focus its efforts on officials within the U.S. administration, members of Congress, relevant government agencies, pro-democracy organizations, and multilateral institutions. The association noted that the arrangement is reflected in a regulatory filing published in the United States, indicating a formal and transparent engagement.

ERSGA linked the campaign directly to the legal challenges confronting El-Rufai, who is currently standing trial over allegations of abuse of office, financial misconduct, and fraud during his tenure as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023. The group firmly defends the former governor, insisting that the allegations lack merit and that he remains innocent of all charges. In a statement, ERSGA described El-Rufai as an accomplished reformer and senior statesman with decades of public service.

The group pointed to media reports that since mid-February, El-Rufai has been detained by the ICPC, while courts have repeatedly delayed bail hearings, calling this a series of alarming procedural irregularities. The statement categorically rejected the ICPC accusations and maintained El-Rufai's innocence, suggesting that his treatment is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a deeper crisis threatening Nigeria's democratic institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Mohammed Salihu emphasized that the former governor's case has become a broader test of the strength and independence of democratic institutions in Nigeria. He stated that bringing these concerns to Washington is necessary because the international community has both the standing and the responsibility to speak plainly when due process is weaponized for political ends.

ERSGA argued that the developments surrounding the case could have significant implications beyond El-Rufai himself, particularly as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum. The association warned that the use of legal processes against opposition figures could raise serious questions about the fairness of the democratic environment and the ability of political actors to compete on equal terms.

It called on the United States government, international democratic bodies, and civil society organizations to keep a close watch on political and judicial developments in Nigeria, urging foreign partners and democracy advocates to defend the principles of judicial independence, due process, and the protection of democratic freedoms. The international dimension of this campaign underscores the growing trend of Nigerian political actors seeking external support to challenge domestic legal proceedings, reflecting the complex interplay between local politics and global advocacy networks





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