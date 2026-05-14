Support Group of Former NNPP Candidate Kwankaso Blasts PRP Chairman over Alleged Ticket Demands

A support group of former New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Rabi’u Kwankaso, under the aegis of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has blasted the National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Hakeem Baba Ahmed. Ahmed is under fire over his claim that Obi and Kwankwaso demanded for PRP presidential ticket. The spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habeeb Saleh Mohammed, dismissed Baba-Ahmed’s allegations, saying he was only seeking attention.

Support group of former New Nigerian Peoples Party , NNPP , presidential candidate, Rabi’u Kwankaso, under the aegis of the Kwankwasiyya Movement , has blasted the National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party , PRP , Hakeem Baba Ahmed .

Ahmed is under fire over his claim that Obi and Kwankwaso demanded for PRP presidential ticket. Baba Ahmed had said that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso failed to join the PRP, ahead of the 2027 general elections, because they wanted the presidential tickets which was not obliged. Responding, the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habeeb Saleh Mohammed, dismissed Baba-Ahmed’s allegations, saying he was only seeking attention.

Mohammed added that beyond the public appeal, he was not aware of any formal meeting where such demands were made. He maintained that, to his knowledge, there was never a time both Kwankwaso and Peter Obi approached the PRP to demand a presidential ticket.

"Well, I believe every Nigerian that is actually familiar with the situation will tell you that the PRP made an appeal on national television through its national chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, asking Peter Obi and my principal, and even members of the coalition, to move into the PRP," he said





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New Nigerian Peoples Party NNPP Rabi’U Kwankaso Kwankwasiyya Movement Peoples Redemption Party PRP Hakeem Baba Ahmed Peter Obi Kwankwaso 2027 General Elections Ticket Demands PRP Presidential Ticket National Television Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Kwankwasiyya Movement Spokesperson Formal Meeting Demanded A Presidential Ticket Peter Obi And My Principal Members Of The Coalition

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