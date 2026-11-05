Oyo APC Warns Boye Nation to Support All Candidates or Stay Away

The Oyo State APC warned Boye Nation to support all party candidates or stay away from its campaign, following a video showing campaign vehicles with APC and APM logos.

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has warned promoters of a political group, Boye Nation, to either support all its candidates or stay away from its campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The warning followed the circulation of a video on social media showing campaign-branded vehicles bearing photographs of President Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, alongside those of the Allied Peoples Movement governorship candidate in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi. The vehicles also carried the symbol of Boye Nation and the logos of both parties, but had no accompanying voice messages.

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Oyo APC warns Boye Nation supporters

In a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday, the Oyo APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, said the party was open to reconciliation with aggrieved members and accommodating different interests, noting that broad-based support was important to electoral success. He however cautioned that the party's openness to reconciliation should not be mistaken for weakness. Sadare alleged that some individuals behind Boye Nation's activities in Ibadan were planning to create confusion by campaigning for Tinubu while supporting candidates of other political parties.

He said the party had received reports that some individuals who recently left the APC were attempting to mobilise support for the president despite their new political affiliations.

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Reports of confusion in APC polity

"We have got the reports from different sources that some individuals, who are behind the Boye Nation activities in Ibadan, are perfecting plans to create confusion in the polity," Sadare said. "Some of these people celebrate their confusion on social media, but we can only wish them the best of luck. Information has it that some individuals who left our party recently are now trying to campaign for President Bola Tinubu against the presidential candidate of their new party.

" While urging them to reconsider their decision and return to the APC, Sadare warned against branding campaign vehicles and other materials with the logos of multiple political parties. "To this end, we are saying it emphatically that it is an obligation for anyone who is interested in any of our party candidates to embrace all other APC's standard bearers," he said.

Sadare urges return to APC fold

"While we sympathise with the man in question, as he and his group must have realised the fatal error in their recent political move, we urge them to return home and play the role expected of them as progressive family members. " Sadare stressed that support for Tinubu must extend to other APC candidates, saying the party would not accept campaign materials bearing the logos of multiple political parties.

"If you are supporting our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, you must be intentional by working for the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the APC at the same time, as doing otherwise would be unacceptable to us," the statement added. PUNCH Online reports that Ajiboye Sangogade, popularly known as Boye Nation, a former personal assistant and loyalist of ex-Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, led a group of APC members who defected to the APM in Oyo State in September 2026.