Nigerian artist Omomurewa Alade has been announced as the global winner of Super Group's inaugural Art of the Game competition, receiving a £10,000 cash prize with an additional £10,000 donated to the Feed the Widows Project in Lagos.

Super Group, parent company of leading sportsbook brand Betway, has announced Nigerian artist Omomurewa Alade as the global winner of its inaugural Art of the Game competition.

Alade received a £10,000 cash prize for her winning entry. An additional £10,000 was donated to her chosen charity, the Feed the Widows Project, a Lagos-based organisation dedicated to supporting widows and vulnerable members of the community. The total award commitment from Super Group amounts to £20,000. Launched by Super Group earlier this year, Art of the Game invited artists from around the world to create a custom basketball design inspired by their culture, identity and personal creative vision.

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Winning Design Celebrates Cultural Identity

The competition was designed to celebrate the connection between sport, art and community while creating a lasting impact beyond the competition itself. Alade's winning design stood out among entries submitted from across the globe, impressing judges with its creativity, originality and representation of cultural identity. Her design was selected as a superior example of how sport can inspire profound artistic vision.

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As part of the prize structure, the donation to Feed the Widows Project forms part of Super Group Cares, the company's global social impact programme focused on empowering communities and creating meaningful opportunities around the world. Company leadership praised Alade's achievement. A statement read: Art of the Game was created to celebrate the powerful connection between sport, creativity and community.

Omomurewa Alade's design captured that spirit brilliantly, and we're delighted that her success will also make a meaningful difference through Feed the Widows Project. Through Super Group Cares, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that create lasting impact in the communities where we operate. Representatives from Feed the Widows Project welcomed the donation, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the organisation's ongoing programmes and outreach efforts.

Super Group Supports Charity Donation

The funds will significantly enhance the charity's ability to support widows and vulnerable community members in Lagos. Since launching earlier this year, Art of the Game has showcased the creativity and diversity of artists from around the world, demonstrating how sport can inspire artistic expression while helping to deliver meaningful community impact. The competition aimed to foster a global dialogue on identity through the language of basketball.

The competition culminates with Alade being recognised as the inaugural Art of the Game winner. Her success serves as a reminder that creativity has the power not only to connect people across cultures and continents, but also to create positive change where it is needed most. The dual award structure of a £10,000 artistic prize alongside a £10,000 charitable donation highlights the competition's goal to create lasting social impact beyond the artistic realm itself.

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This integration ensures that the legacy of the competition extends far beyond the court. The successful completion of this inaugural cycle sets a precedent for future initiatives that aim to blend entertainment with social responsibility. Alade's recognition as the first winner underscores the potential for such competitions to highlight underrepresented voices while delivering concrete benefits to charitable causes. The initiative reflects Super Group's broader commitment to social responsibility through Super Group Cares.

Nigerian Artist Wins Global Recognition

The programme is designed to empower communities and create meaningful opportunities for those who need it most across the regions where the company operates. Alade's achievement marks a significant moment for Nigerian artists on the global stage, demonstrating how cultural identity and creative vision can be celebrated through sports-inspired art. Her winning design connected people across cultures and continents, delighting judges with its universal appeal.