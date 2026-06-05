Super Falcons Star Asisat Oshoala Makes Statement with Goal Celebration

Nigeria's Super Falcons continued their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 victory over Senegal. Asisat Oshoala made a statement with her goal celebration, drawing attention to the recent mass school abductions in Oyo.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala used her goal celebration to make a statement following Nigeria 's 2-1 victory against Senegal at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne on Friday.

After successfully converting a penalty to give the hosts the lead, Oshoala lifted her hand to display a message written on her wrist tape, which read: Save the teachers. Bring back our children. The message was aimed at drawing attention to the recent mass school abductions in Oyo. Armed attackers simultaneously raided schools across both regions on May 15, taking dozens of pupils and teachers hostage in a coordinated plot.

Nigeria's Super Falcons continued their preparations for the upcoming 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with the hard-fought win over the Teranga Lionesses. Goals from veteran striker Asisat Oshoala from the spot in the 32nd minute and Everton midfielder Toni Payne just before halftime secured the advantage for Justine Madugu's side, in an encounter that largely reflected Nigeria's technical superiority on the turf before a late consolation goal by Senegal's Sokhna Pene setup a tense finish.

Head coach Justine Madugu used the friendly fixture to test squad depth, handing young Portsmouth shot-stopper Comfort Erhabor her senior Super Falcons debut between the posts. Up front, Oshoala led the attack alongside veteran forward Francisca Ordega and Folashade Ijamilusi, while captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Christy Ucheibe, and Payne commanded the midfield lines. The nine-time African champions head into the upcoming tournament in Morocco-running from July 25 to August 16-intent on defending their continental crown and securing a historic 11th title.

Madugu's side has been drawn into Group C alongside Egypt, Malawi, and Zambia, while Senegal faces a daunting task in Group A against hosts Morocco, Algeria, and Kenya





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Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons Women's Africa Cup Of Nations Nigeria Senegal Mass School Abductions Oyo

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