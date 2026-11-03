Super Falcons Omitted from CAF Women's Player of the Year Shortlist

Nigeria's top football stars miss out on individual CAF awards following poor WAFCON performance. The Super Falcons remain in contention for National Team honors at the December 2026 Lagos ceremony.

For the first time in over two decades, no Nigerian player has been nominated for the CAF Women's Player of the Year award. The Confederation of African Football released its official nominee list on Tuesday, marking a historic exclusion for the Super Falcons. This development follows a disappointing campaign at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup Nations in Morocco.

Nigerian Stars Miss Individual Honors

The absence of prominent Nigerian athletes from the major individual categories is stark. Historically, Nigerian players have dominated this specific award. Asisat Oshoala has won it six times, while Perpetua Nkwocha claimed four titles. Cynthia Uwak and Mercy Akide have also secured victories, totaling thirteen wins out of twenty awards since 2001.

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This year, three-time Goalkeeper of the Year winner Chiamaka Nnadozie was omitted. She had an impressive season with Brighton Women, topping the Women's Super League save statistics. Her exclusion highlights the shift in recognition away from established Nigerian stars toward other regional talents.

Competitors Dominate the Nominee List

Malawi international Temwa Chawinga leads the Player of the Year nominations. She finished as the leading scorer at the recent WAFCON and placed in the top ten of the 2026 Women's Ballon d'Or rankings. Her sister, Tabitha Chawinga, also secured a spot on the shortlist.

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Other notable nominees include South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana and Zambia's Barbra Banda. Cameroon's Monique Ngock earned recognition after being named Player of the Tournament at the 2026 WAFCON. Algeria's Marine Dafeur and Morocco's Hanane Aït El Haj round out the competitive field for the top prize.

Falcons Retain National Team Eligibility

Despite individual omissions, the Super Falcons remain in the running for the National Team of the Year award. They are part of a ten-team shortlist that includes WAFCON champions Cameroon. Other nations in this category are Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, and South Africa.

In the Young Player of the Year category, Benfica forward Janet Akekoromowei and Robo Queens forward Oluwakemi Adegbuyi represent Nigeria. Edo Queens goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma also received a nomination. She will compete against Bihina, who gained favor with strong performances during the continental tournament.

Award Ceremony Scheduled for December

The final award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Lagos on December 7, 2026. All shortlisted candidates across the three individual categories and the team award will be present for the event. Additional categories for the 2026 CAF Awards are expected to be announced in the coming days.

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This outcome reflects the changing dynamics of women's football in Africa. While Nigerian talent remains significant, emerging powers are gaining ground in individual accolades. The Super Falcons must now focus on qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil to rebuild their standing.