Super Falcons' Nnadozie Eyes FA Cup Glory with Brighton at Wembley

Nnadozie looks to cap her debut season with silverware as Brighton face Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup final.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie will be looking to cap a remarkable debut season in England with silverware on Sunday when Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, with kick-off set for 3pm.

The 25-year-old, who joined Brighton from Paris FC last summer, has been one of the standout performers in the Women's Super League this season, earning a place in the WhoScored.com Team of The Season after keeping six clean sheets in 19 league appearances and posting an average rating of 6.87. Her displays have been central to Brighton's improvement under coach Dario Vidosic, helping them climb into the top half of the table and put together their longest unbeaten run in over a decade.

Nnadozie arrives at Wembley with momentum behind her. She was outstanding in Brighton's semi-final comeback win against Liverpool and earlier helped the club defeat Sunday's opponents in a WSL encounter, giving the Seagulls further belief that they can cause an upset against the league champions.

Her spectacular fingertip save against Liverpool in November - which earned her the WSL Save of the Month award and a nomination for Save of the Season - has come to define a first English season full of big moments





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Chiamaka Nnadozie FA Cup Final Brighton & Hove Albion Super Falcons Women's Super League

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