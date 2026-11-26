Super Falcons interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a 24-player squad for two friendlies against Algeria on 30 November and 4 December, with Rasheedat Ajibade missing out due to surgery recovery.

Super Falcons interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has named 24 players for Nigeria's two international friendly matches against Algeria as the 10-time African champions intensify preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualifying campaign.

Super Falcons squad for Algeria friendlies

The Nigerian women's senior team will face the Lady Fennecs on Monday, 30 November, before returning for a second encounter on Friday, 4 December, with both matches scheduled to take place in the Algerian capital. The first encounter will take place at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, while the second is scheduled for the Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium in Tizi-Ouzou. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and six-time Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala headline the selection for the matches.

Also read Super Falcons Await Squad Announcement Ahead of Algeria Friendlies

Rasheedat Ajibade is absent from the list as she continues her recovery from surgery following an injury sustained during Nigeria's 2028 Los Angeles Olympic qualifying fixture against Comoros in Ikenne-Remo in October. Other notable selections include defenders Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Shukurat Oladipo. Midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Jennifer Echegini and Toni Payne are also included, alongside forwards Folashade Ijamilusi and Joy Omewa.

The friendlies will form part of Nigeria's preparations for the third round of the African qualifying series for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, where the Super Falcons are scheduled to face Morocco between 23 February and 6 March 2027. Nigeria advanced to the third round after defeating Comoros 7-0 on aggregate in October. The two-legged tie against Morocco will determine which country progresses to the next stage of the qualifying competition.

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Eguavoen interim coach appoints technical crew

Eguavoen was appointed interim head coach in September following the departure of Justine Madugu and his technical crew. He is working with a technical team that includes Nasarawa Amazons coach Christopher Danjuma and former Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf. The full squad is: Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Comfort Erhabor, Christiana Uzoma. Defenders: Michelle Alozie, Shukurat Oladipo, Glory Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Edet, Valentina Uroko, Nicole Payne.

Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe, Joy Igbokwe, Regina Otu, Fatimoh Solaty, Suliat Abideen, Toni Payne, Jennifer Echegini. Forwards: Asisat Oshoala, Folashade Ijamilusi, Shakirat Moshood, Blessing Okpe, Joy Omewa, Blessing Nkor, Olamide Adugbe.

Meanwhile, Algeria have also named a 25-player squad for the double-header, with head coach Farid Benstiti selecting three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards. The North Africans will seek to test their options ahead of their own 2028 Olympic qualifying campaign. They advanced to the third round after thrashing the Central African Republic 8-0 and 7-0 in their two-legged second-round tie, scoring 15 goals without conceding. Algeria will face Burkina Faso in the next round.