Super Falcons Beat Senegal in Historic Friendly Ahead of 2026 WAFCON

Nigeria's Super Falcons began their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations preparations with a 2-1 win over Senegal in a historic first friendly. Asisat Oshoala scored on her return, Toni Payne added a second, and the team held firm for the victory.

Nigeria's Super Falcons , the national women's football team, officially launched their campaign for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a promising 2-1 friendly victory over Senegal.

The match, held at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, served as both a preparatory game and a historic first encounter between Nigeria's Super Falcons and Senegal's Teranga Lionesses. Veteran striker Asisat Oshoala, making a return to the national squad after her last appearance in the WAFCON 2024 final, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot, showcasing her enduring impact on the team.

Toni Payne then doubled Nigeria's advantage just before halftime, finishing a well-coordinated attacking move in the 43rd minute. Despite a response from Senegal in the second half, the Super Falcons maintained their composure and defensive solidity to secure the win. The two teams are scheduled to face each other again in a second friendly at the same venue on Monday, providing further valuable match practice ahead of the continental tournament.

This victory not only boosts the team's morale but also offers a positive start to their qualifying preparations under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff and supporters. The game highlighted the strength and depth of Nigeria's squad, with key contributions from experienced players like Oshoala and emerging talents ensuring a balanced performance. As the 2026 WAFCON approaches, such preparatory matches are crucial for building cohesion, testing strategies, and identifying areas for improvement.

The Super Falcons remain one of Africa's most successful women's teams, and this win reinforces their status as strong contenders for the upcoming championship. The friendly also underscores the growing competitiveness of women's football in West Africa, with Senegal proving to be a formidable opponent. Both teams used the match to assess player fitness, tactical flexibility, and readiness for higher-stakes encounters.

For Nigeria, the inclusion of Oshoala after her absence from recent fixtures adds a significant boost, given her proven track record in both domestic and international competitions. The second friendly on Monday will allow both coaches to make further evaluations and fine-tune their squads before the official qualifiers begin. Overall, the event was a showcase of skill, determination, and the steady development of women's football in the region





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Super Falcons Women's Africa Cup Of Nations WAFCON 2026 Nigeria Senegal Friendly Asisat Oshoala Toni Payne Women's Football Teranga Lionesses

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