Nigeria's Super Falcons have arrived in Algeria with 10 players for two international friendlies on November 30 and December 4. More players, including Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie, are expected before the first training session.

Nigeria's Super Falcons have arrived in Algeria ahead of two international friendly matches against the host nation. The games are scheduled for Monday, November 30, and Friday, December 4.

The delegation is led by Nigeria Football Federation acting General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme. Ikpeme arrived in Algeria on Friday with interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen and his backroom staff. As of Friday evening, 10 players were in camp. Team media officer Branda Shima confirmed the squad list.

Also read Eguavoen Names Oshoala, Nnadozie in 24-Player Super Falcons Squad for Algeria Friendlies

Nigeria Super Falcons Squad List in Algeria

The first six players in camp were Christiana Uzoma and Valentina Uroko of Edo Queens. They were joined by Glory Edet of Bayelsa Queens, Joy Igbokwe and Fatimoh Solaty of Nasarawa Amazons, and Blessing Nkor of Belarusian club Dynamo Brest. Four more players joined on Friday evening. They are Shukurat Oladipo of AS Roma, Regina Otu of Fenerbahce Ladies, Folashade Ijamilusi of Liaoning Shenyang, and Olamide Adugbe of Asteras Tripolis.

More players are expected before Saturday's first training session. The list includes six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is also expected. Other expected players are Joy Omewa, Michelle Alozie, Glory Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin, Nicole Payne, Christy Ucheibe, Suliat Abideen, Toni Payne, Shakirat Moshood, and Jennifer Echegini.

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Their arrivals will expand the squad significantly. The first friendly will take place on Monday, November 30, at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers. Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm Nigerian time. The second match will be on Friday, December 4, at the Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium in Tizi-Ouzou, starting at 5pm Nigerian time.

Super Falcons Olympic Qualifier Preparation

These friendlies serve as preparation for Nigeria's third-round Olympic qualifier against Morocco. Algeria will use the games to prepare for their own third-round encounter against Burkina Faso, scheduled for February 2027. Algeria have named a 25-player squad for the two friendlies. Head coach Farid Benstiti included several foreign-based players as the North Africans prepare for the international window.

The goalkeepers are Chloe Yamina N'Gazi, Amina Haleyi, and Amira Benaissa. The defenders are Roselene Khezami, Celina Ould Hocine, Ouassila Alouache, Morgane Belkhiter, Ines Belloumou, Emma Sabrina Smaali, Lana Smits Ouraghi, and Aicha Hamideche. The midfielders are Melissa Bethi, Wissem Bouzid, Amira Ould Braham, Marine Dafeur, Sofia Bekhaled, Ghoutia Karchouni, and Nesrine Bahlouli. Eguavoen and his technical staff view these friendlies as a prime opportunity to evaluate players.

The matches will help assess strengths and weaknesses before future international duties. The coaching bench will monitor fitness and tactics closely. The squad blends domestic and international talent. Players from Edo Queens, Bayelsa Queens, and Nasarawa Amazons provide a strong local foundation.

Those in Italy, Turkey, China, and Greece bring valuable top-level experience. The NFF is committed to supporting the Super Falcons with comprehensive logistics and training arrangements. The collaboration between technical and administrative staff is crucial. This holistic approach aims to boost performance on the global stage.

The first training session will serve as an initial test for the combined squad. Coaches will monitor physical condition and tactical understanding. The goal is to create a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level. Fans and analysts will watch how new players integrate with veterans.

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Strategic Team Dynamics and Training Focus

The dynamics between domestic-based and expatriate players will be a key area of interest. Success in Algeria could signal positive trends for future engagements. The team is determined to make a strong showing. Every minute of training counts towards building momentum.

The technical crew is focused on maximizing the potential of every player in camp. As the team settles into their training regime, the focus remains sharp. The upcoming matches are not just friendlies but strategic tests. They provide real-time data on player capabilities under competitive conditions.

The combination of experience and fresh talent creates a promising outlook. The coaching staff believes this group has potential to excel. Preparations are in full swing as the team gears up for the first clash. The next few days will be critical for finalizing the starting lineup.

The coach has choices from a well-rounded squad. The international break is being utilized effectively by the NFF and the team. These friendlies serve multiple purposes including fitness, tactics, and team bonding. Every aspect is carefully managed for optimal results.

The arrival of the four new players adds a fresh dynamic to the camp. Their integration with the existing six players is a priority. The coaches are working to ensure smooth transitions and high morale. This phase of preparation is vital for the team's long-term success.

The insights gained will help shape strategies for bigger events. The Super Falcons are aiming for excellence in all their endeavors. The support from the NFF and the technical crew is unwavering. The team's readiness for higher-stakes competitions will be tested in Algeria.

The outcomes will inform selection decisions for upcoming major tournaments. Nigeria's football development continues to evolve with such strategic planning.