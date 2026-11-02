Super Eagles Stars Mixed Results: Osimhen Goal Streak, Awoniyi Drought Ends

Super Eagles players show mixed fortunes in Europe. Victor Osimhen and Gift Orban lead Turkish scoring, while Awoniyi and Sadiq shine elsewhere.

Super Eagles stars enjoyed mixed fortunes across Europe over the weekend, with Victor Osimhen celebrating the birth of his second daughter with a goal for Galatasaray, Taiwo Awoniyi ending his goal drought for Coventry and Kelechi Iheanacho seeing his remarkable scoring streak come to an end.

Osimhen And Orban Lead Turkish Scoring

The Super Eagles striker, who welcomed his newborn 48 hours before the trip to Konya, opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a powerful header from a free-kick. Osimhen played for an hour before making way for Deniz Gul. The goal took his league tally to nine, placing him joint top of the Turkish Süper Lig scoring chart alongside compatriot Gift Orban.

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Orban continued his impressive start to the season with a goal and an assist in Amedspor's 5-1 home victory over Eyupspor on Sunday. The Nigerian forward scored in the 35th minute to take his league tally to nine goals. He also provided the assist for Samuel Ballet as the hosts established a commanding 3-0 lead before half-time.

The 24-year-old now has nine goals and four assists, strengthening his case in the early race for the league's Most Valuable Player award after 10 matchdays. His consistent performances could also boost his chances of earning a maiden Super Eagles invitation ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Midfielders And Defenders Shine In Turkey

Super Eagles captain Ndidi put in a solid performance despite Besiktas surrendering a two-goal advantage in their 2-2 draw away to Kasimpasa. The midfielder played the entire 90 minutes, operating in an advanced midfield role and completing 98 per cent of his passes. Besiktas, however, could not protect their lead as the hosts fought back to secure a point.

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They sit fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig standings with 19 points after 10 matches. Defender Chibuike Nwaiwu delivered an impressive performance as Trabzonspor defeated Gaziantep 2-0 on Sunday. Nwaiwu partnered Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic in central defence, helping his side secure a clean sheet.

The former Enyimba player won 75 per cent of his duels, made nine recoveries and completed five clearances. Meanwhile, Onuachu returned from injury and played for more than an hour in the victory. The striker recorded two attempts on goal but missed a significant scoring opportunity.

The Super Eagles forward, who finished as the league's top scorer last season, has managed two goals in eight appearances this term. The striker had scored in 12 consecutive matches, first equalling and subsequently setting a new club record during his debut season with the Turkish first-division side.

Defensive Solidity And English Championship Action

The Super Eagles defender won 69 per cent of his duels, completed 50 per cent of his tackles from two attempts and made six clearances. He has featured in nine of Hull City's 10 league matches this season and remains an important part of manager Sergej Jakirovic's defensive setup. The midfielder registered a shot on target, completed 86 per cent of his passes and played a role in Fulham's equaliser.

His corner kick caused problems for the Villa defence, with Zion Suzuki's failure to deal with the delivery resulting in an own goal. Bassey also delivered a decent performance, featuring for the entire match despite receiving a booking for a foul. The Nigerian centre-back won 50 per cent of his tackles and duels and completed 90 per cent of his passes as Fulham secured a valuable away point.

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The Nigerian striker doubled Coventry's advantage after dispossessing an opponent near the edge of the penalty area, beating two defenders and firing into the bottom corner. The goal provided a timely boost for Awoniyi, who had struggled to find the net in his previous seven appearances.

Valencia Victory And Championship Updates

Umar Sadiq made a successful return from a seven-week injury absence, scoring the only goal as Valencia defeated Elche away from home. The 29-year-old came off the bench to deliver the decisive goal, marking an encouraging return to action after his lengthy spell on the sidelines. Sadiq marked his return from injury with a match-winning goal, highlighting his importance to the squad.

Elsewhere in the English Championship, Osayi-Samuel featured for Birmingham City in their victory over Lincoln, making his 13th appearance this season. His contribution helped secure the three points in a hard-fought contest against Lincoln.

Conversely, Okonkwo was in goal as Charlton suffered defeat against Middlesbrough, extending the visitors' winless run. The goalkeeper has managed just one clean sheet in his last 10 matches. He was also part of Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad for the September international window of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Gift Orban maintained his impressive form for Amedspor with another goal and an assist. The Nigerian duo are now joint top scorers in the Turkish Süper Lig with nine goals each. Their synchronized scoring success has been a bright spot for Nigerian football in Turkey during the early stages of the season.

Tolu Arokodare continued his impressive scoring run in the Netherlands. While specific match details were not fully elaborated in the source, his consistent performance adds to the list of Super Eagles stars making their mark abroad. The weekend showcased the depth of talent available to the national team across various European leagues.