Nigeria Face Tanzania Needing Six Points As Madagascar Hold Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria's Super Eagles host Tanzania in Uyo on Friday and visit Zanzibar on Tuesday needing maximum points to revive their 2027 AFCON qualification hopes after Madagascar drew 1-1 with Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles face a defining moment in their quest to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as they prepare for a crucial double-header against Tanzania's Taifa Stars, with six points the clear target for the three-time African champions.

Nigeria need maximum points from two meetings with Tanzania to revive their qualification campaign after a damaging defeat to Guinea-Bissau, but Victor Osimhen's absence presents another challenge for Éric Chelle. The three-time African champions host Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday before travelling to Zanzibar for Tuesday's return fixture, knowing that any further slip-up could complicate their hopes of securing a place at the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Also read Nigeria Hosts Tanzania in Crucial 2027 AFCON Qualifier in Uyo

Group L Results Offer Nigeria Lifeline

The Super Eagles have been handed a lifeline ahead of the crucial qualifier. Nigeria also need a favourable result in the tie between Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, and that contest ended 1-1 in Meknès. Warren Caddy gave Madagascar the lead just before the hour mark, but Renato Nhaga snatched a late point for the Djurtus with six minutes left on the clock.

Guinea-Bissau came close to sealing maximum points late in the game with an attempt that came off the post in an end-to-end contest. Guinea-Bissau top Group L on seven points after three matches, while Madagascar have two. Nigeria's Super Eagles are currently second in Group L with three points after a narrow win over Madagascar on matchday 1 and a scandalous loss to Guinea-Bissau afterwards.

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Chelle's men will take them a point ahead of Guinea-Bissau ahead of the second leg on Tuesday, and the Franco-Malian gaffer will hope for another favourable result when Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar face off again. The Super Eagles entered this international window under pressure following an inconsistent start to their qualifying campaign.

Super Eagles Seek Momentum Against Tanzania

They came from behind to defeat Madagascar's Barea in Uyo on 25 September but suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau four days later, leaving their qualification ambitions in a precarious position. Consequently, the two encounters against Tanzania offer Nigeria an opportunity to regain momentum and restore confidence, although their fate will also depend on results involving Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Head coach Éric Chelle and captain Wilfred Ndidi have stressed the importance of collecting maximum points, with the players determined to put the Guinea-Bissau disappointment behind them. Chelle said the team understood the importance of the assignment and were determined to respond positively.

"We must work hard in these two matches and do everything to win. It is important to sustain the hope and all the players are in that mood to banish the memory of that defeat to Guinea-Bissau and show their true quality.

Victor Osimhen Injury Leaves Attack Gap

" One of Chelle's major concerns is the continued absence of talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, who sustained an injury while playing for Galatasaray in the Turkish league shortly before the squad was announced. The striker's absence leaves a significant gap in Nigeria's attack, particularly given his ability to turn difficult matches around with his goals, physical presence and relentless pressing.

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However, Chelle has several attacking options capable of shouldering the responsibility, including Ademola Lookman of Atletico Madrid, Akor Adams and Ajax forward Tolu Arokodare. Arokodare, in particular, offers an alternative attacking dimension with his height, strength and ability to trouble opposing defenders, while Lookman's creativity and movement could prove decisive against Tanzania.

Veteran winger Moses Simon is also expected to play an important role, with his experience and ability to deliver in crucial moments potentially providing the Super Eagles with the inspiration they need. The Taifa Stars, under Argentine coach Miguel Ángel Gamondi, will be eager to take advantage of Nigeria's recent inconsistency and strengthen their own qualification prospects.

Mbwana Samatta remains one of Tanzania's most experienced attacking players, while Simon Msuva, Selemani Mwalimu and Bernard Kamungo are other attacking options capable of causing problems for the Nigerian defence. Nigeria's defensive organisation will therefore be crucial, particularly against a Tanzanian side expected to approach Friday's encounter with determination and confidence. At the back, Chelle has additional options in former junior international Benjamin Fredricks, Chibuike Nwaiwu and Abdullahi Ibrahim Bewene.

Midfield Changes Aim to Control Possession

The midfield could also have a different look, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Samson Tijani and Tochukwu Nnadi offering alternatives alongside captain Ndidi and Alex Iwobi. The ability to control possession, win second balls and protect the defence will be important if Nigeria are to prevent Tanzania from exploiting spaces in midfield. Beyond Friday's encounter, the return fixture at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday, 17 November, presents another difficult assignment.

For the Super Eagles, the objective is straightforward: six points, improved performances and a convincing response to their defeat against Guinea-Bissau.