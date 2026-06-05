Super Eagles reinforce squad with Iwobi and Genk defender Akpan ahead of Portugal friendly

Nigeria's senior football team adds midfielder Alex Iwobi and Genk defender Christian Akpan to its Lisbon camp as it prepares for a high‑profile friendly against Portugal in Leiria, offering a chance for new talent to impress head coach Eric Chelle ahead of upcoming qualifiers.

The Nigeria n senior football team, popularly known as the Super Eagles , is bolstering its squad ahead of an upcoming international friendly against Portugal scheduled for next Wednesday in the coastal city of Leiria.

The latest development saw midfielder Alex Iwobi and young defender Christian Akpan, who currently plies his trade at Belgian side Genk, join the training camp that the national side has set up in Lisbon. Team officials confirmed on Thursday that a total of nineteen players made the short journey from Poland, where the squad recently completed a friendly match in Warsaw, to Portugal in order to continue preparations for the high‑profile encounter.

One player, striker Rafiu Durosinmi, was given leave from the delegation to attend to private matters and therefore will not take part in the Lisbon training sessions. Iwobi's inclusion adds depth and experience to Nigeria's midfield options. The winger, who previously featured prominently for the senior side before moving to the Premier League, is expected to provide creativity and a goal‑scoring threat from the central areas.

Meanwhile, Akpan's arrival offers the coaching staff a promising defensive prospect who can operate as a centre‑back or right‑back depending on tactical requirements. Head Coach Eric Chelle, a tactician of Franco‑Malian heritage, has used the current international window as an opportunity to widen his player pool, mixing established internationals with emerging talents in order to forge a competitive unit for upcoming competitions. The friendly against Portugal holds particular significance for both sides.

For the visitors, it represents a stern test against a European heavyweight that is preparing for the final match before the launch of its campaign at the 2026 World Cup. The Portuguese lineup is expected to include several senior stars, among them their captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains a focal point of attention despite his advanced age.

For Nigeria, the match is an occasion to gauge the progress of the squad under Chelle's guidance, to assess how new arrivals such as Iwobi and Akpan adapt to the team's style, and to provide a platform for other hopefuls, including the pace‑laden winger Samuel Chukwueze, who is anticipated to join the camp shortly. The coaching staff hopes that a strong performance against quality opposition will reinforce the team's confidence and help solidify selections for future qualifiers and tournaments.

Chelle's approach during this window has been characterised by a balance between continuity and experimentation. While he has retained core members of the previous World Cup qualifying campaign, he has also introduced fresh faces in defense, midfield and attack, aiming to create healthy competition for places. The inclusion of Akpan reflects a broader strategy to integrate younger players who have shown promise at club level in Europe, while Iwobi's return signals a willingness to blend experience with youthful exuberance.

This blend is intended to produce a dynamic and adaptable side capable of meeting the tactical challenges posed by top‑tier opponents. Beyond the immediate tactical considerations, the upcoming friendly serves as a showcase for Nigeria's football development programme, highlighting the progress made since the national federation's renewed focus on talent identification and coaching education.

The match will be broadcast across several African and European networks, allowing fans to witness the team's evolution and to rally behind a squad that aspires to return to the world stage with renewed vigour. As the days draw closer, the Super Eagles are expected to finalise their training schedule, conduct tactical drills, and fine‑tune set‑piece routines, all with the aim of delivering a performance that matches the nation's high expectations.

The coaching staff, medical team and support personnel remain confident that the combined experience of veteran players and the energy of newcomers will translate into a cohesive unit ready to face the Portuguese challenge. In the broader context of African football, Nigeria's preparations underscore the continent's growing competitiveness and its desire to challenge traditional European powers on equal footing.

The match in Leiria therefore stands as more than a friendly; it is a statement of intent from a nation eager to re‑assert its footballing heritage on the global stage





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