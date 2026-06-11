Super Eagles Legend Okocha Receives Special Retroactive Award for 1998 World Cup Performance

Michelob ULTRA and Copa90 collaborated to recognize standout performances from World Cups before the official Player of the Match award was introduced in 2002. The award was given to Augustine "Jay-Jay" Okocha for his display in Nigeria's 3–2 victory over Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles legend Augustine "Jay-Jay" Okocha has been presented with a special retroactive "Superior Player of the Match" award for his display in Nigeria 's 3–2 victory over Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

The award forms part of a collaborative initiative by Michelob ULTRA and football content platform Copa90 to retrospectively honour standout performances from World Cups before the official Player of the Match award was introduced in 2002. The organizers combed through archives to recognize deserving players across hundreds of matches.

On June 13, 1998, at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, Okocha delivered a standout performance in a Group D match, which helped the Super Eagles top their group and further cemented his status as one of Africa's most gifted footballers and a global entertainer. This latest honor comes as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, commences, though Super Eagles failed to qualify





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Super Eagles FIFA World Cup Michelob ULTRA Copa90 Augustine \Jay-Jay\ Okocha Superior Player Of The Match 1998 World Cup Spain Nigeria Michelob ULTRA And Copa90 World Cups Player Of The Match Retroactive Award Standout Performances Archives Recognition Deserving Players Group D Match Nantes France Super Eagles Top Their Group Global Entertainer 2026 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles Failed To Qualify

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