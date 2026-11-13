Super Eagles Face Tanzania in Crucial AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Nigeria hosts Tanzania at Uyo as head coach Eric Chelle seeks redemption. Victor Osimhen is sidelined, impacting the Super Eagles' bid to stay in Group L contention for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, prepares to face Tanzania in a high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifying match. The crucial Group L fixture is scheduled for Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. This encounter serves as a pivotal moment in Nigeria's campaign to secure their place in the 2027 tournament.

Nigeria Seeks Redemption After Guinea-Bissau Loss

The Super Eagles enter this match under significant pressure to reverse recent negative results. Head coach Éric Chelle's squad suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their second qualifying match. This loss came just four days after a strong 2-1 opening victory over Madagascar on September 25. The inability to maintain momentum against Guinea-Bissau has left Nigeria with only three points from two matches.

Also read Nigeria Hosts Tanzania in Crucial 2027 AFCON Qualifier in Uyo

That single loss dropped Nigeria three points behind group leaders Guinea-Bissau. The gap in the standings makes the double-header against Tanzania particularly vital for Nigeria's qualification hopes. A positive result in Uyo is essential to keep the team within striking distance of the automatic qualification spot. Chelle must ensure his players regain their focus and form to avoid further falling behind in the group table.

Osimhen Sidelined as Chelle Names 24-Man Squad

A major blow to the Super Eagles is the absence of striker Victor Osimhen. Osimhen sustained a left knee injury during Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League fixture against Stuttgart. He subsequently underwent surgery, which has ruled him out of both qualifying matches against Tanzania. His absence forces head coach Éric Chelle to consider alternative attacking options for the upcoming fixtures.

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Chelle has named a 24-man squad for the encounter, featuring established players such as Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Moses Simon. With Osimhen unavailable, the attack will likely rely on Tolu Arokodare, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Akor Adams to provide goals. These players must step up to compensate for the missing star striker and maintain the offensive threat that defined Nigeria's opening win.

Tanzania's Position and Squad Updates

Tanzania, coached by Miguel Gamondi, arrives in Uyo with a different set of motivations. The Taifa Stars have already secured a place at the 2027 AFCON as one of the tournament's co-hosts, alongside Kenya and Uganda. Despite their guaranteed qualification, Tanzania aims to record its first qualifying victory in Group L. The team currently sits at the bottom of the group standings with just one point from their opening two matches.

Previously, Tanzania suffered a 2-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau and drew 1-1 with Madagascar. In the match against Madagascar, Tanzania took the lead through Cyprian Kachwele in the 39th minute. Nicolas Fontaine restored parity for Madagascar shortly after the break. Gamondi will also be without Dickson Job, Clement Mzize, and Feisal Salum for the November fixtures. Job and Mzize are ruled out due to injury concerns, limiting Gamondi's tactical flexibility.

Group L Implications and Historical Context

Friday's encounter marks another meeting between the two sides following their last clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria claimed a 2-1 victory on December 23 in that tournament. Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman scored for the Super Eagles, while Charles M'Mombwa got Tanzania's goal. The historical record favors Nigeria, but the current dynamics of Group L require a different approach.

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The qualification race remains critical for Nigeria despite Tanzania's co-host status. Only the highest-placed team among the remaining three nations in Group L will secure a ticket to the competition. With Guinea-Bissau currently leading the group, the Super Eagles cannot afford another setback. A win against Tanzania is not just about pride but a mathematical necessity to strengthen their qualification prospects and maintain hope for a direct path to the 2027 finals.