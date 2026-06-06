Super Eagles Defender Igoh Ogbu Ruled Out of Portugal Friendly with Achilles Injury

Nigeria's Igoh Ogbu suffers suspected Achilles rupture, missing the high-profile friendly against Portugal. The Slavia Prague defender's absence adds to Super Eagles' injury woes as they face a strong Portuguese side.

Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu has been ruled out of Wednesday's high-profile international friendly against Portugal in Leiria after suffering a suspected rupture of his left Achilles tendon during a training session on Saturday evening.

The Slavia Prague centre-back, who had been expected to feature prominently in Eric Chelle's defensive line, received immediate on-field treatment after picking up the injury before being withdrawn from full participation. He is expected to undergo further scans in the coming days to confirm the full extent of the damage, though medical officials within the national team setup have already described the injury as potentially long-term.

The development is a significant blow to Nigeria's preparations for one of their most high-profile fixtures of the international window, coming at a time when Chelle is already stretched for options. The Super Eagles head coach is without captain Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, both of whom withdrew from the squad citing the demands of a long club season, while Ola Aina was omitted after missing the closing stages of his club campaign through injury.

Nigeria face a Portugal side that has just been boosted by the arrival of their Paris Saint-Germain quartet - Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves and Gonçalo Ramos - who linked up with the national squad on Saturday after helping PSG defeat Arsenal in the Champions League final the previous weekend. All four are expected to be available for the Nigeria clash, fitness permitting, giving Roberto Martínez a near full-strength squad to work with.

Ogbu, 26, had been growing in importance within the Super Eagles setup on the back of strong performances at club level in Europe, making his absence doubly felt. His injury also adds to a concerning pattern for the defender, who has faced a series of setbacks and fitness interruptions throughout his career that have periodically affected his availability at both club and international level.

Nigeria arrive in Portugal having just retained the Unity Cup in London with victories over Zimbabwe and Jamaica, before drawing 2-2 with Poland in Warsaw in a game where they twice led. Nigeria and Portugal have met just once at senior level - a pre-World Cup friendly in Lisbon on November 17, 2022 - which ended in a 4-0 rout for Portugal, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice, Gonçalo Ramos adding a third, and João Mário completing the damage.

Nigeria missed a penalty through Emmanuel Dennis. Wednesday's rematch takes place at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, with kick-off set for the afternoon. Portugal, who have been drawn alongside DR Congo, Colombia and Uzbekistan at the World Cup, are treating the fixture with the utmost seriousness, with goalkeeper José Sá pointing to its importance in helping the team sharpen tactical patterns ahead of the tournament.

The injury to Ogbu leaves Chelle with limited defensive options, and the team will need to adjust their plans for the upcoming match against a strong Portuguese side. The Super Eagles will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the heavy defeat from their previous meeting, but the absence of key players makes the task even more challenging. The friendly serves as a crucial test for both teams as they continue their preparations for future competitions





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