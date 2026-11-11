Super Eagles Complete 24-Man Squad for Tanzania AFCON Qualifier in Uyo

Nigeria's Super Eagles have assembled their full 24-man squad for Friday's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Tanzania in Uyo, with both teams completing preparations for the crucial Group L match.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have completed the assembly of their 24-man squad for Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Tanzania. The team confirmed all expected players are now gathered in camp in a post on its X handle on Wednesday.

The match will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. The squad comprises Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Arthur Okonkwo, Semi Ajayi, Benjamin Fredericks, Alhassan Yusuf, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Wilfred Ndidi. Others are Suleiman Mubarak, Abdullahi Bewene, Taiwo Awoniyi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Akor Adams, Tochukwu Nnadi, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Moses Simon, Tolu Arokodare, Ademola Lookman, Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali, Tijani Samson, Moses Usor and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Also read Super Eagles Eye Win Vs Tanzania In Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers

Tanzania Squad Completes Arrival in Uyo

Tanzania, who arrived in Uyo on Tuesday with two players missing, welcomed the remaining members of their 24-man squad on Wednesday. A State Football Association official confirmed that all the players were expected to take part in the evening training session at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. The team is complete and will join the training this Wednesday evening at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the official said.

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Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, Samuel Umoh, confirmed that both teams had completed their squads, expressing confidence in Nigeria's preparations for the match. He also played down concerns over the absence of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, insisting that Nigeria had enough quality to secure victory without relying on one player. The team is not built around one man.

All the other players available for selection by coach Eric Chelle know the importance of the game and will go all out for victory, he said. Umoh added that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium had been prepared to provide a suitable atmosphere for the encounter, while supporters and football fans in the state had been mobilised to back the home team.

Nigeria Eyes AFCON Qualification Amid Group Competition

The three-time African champions sit second in Group L with three points after a 2-1 home win over Madagascar and a 3-0 away defeat to Guinea-Bissau. Guinea-Bissau lead the standings with six points from two wins. Tanzania occupy third place with one point, level with Madagascar but ahead on goal difference. Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 tournament as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

This leaves Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar competing for the group's remaining ticket. A victory on Friday would take the Super Eagles to six points and strengthen their position as they look to close the gap on the leaders. Nigeria will host Tanzania on Friday, 13 November, in a Matchday Three fixture of the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign before travelling for the return leg on Tuesday, 17 November.

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The sides meet again in the reverse fixture in Tanzania on Tuesday, November 17. The Super Eagles will be seeking maximum points from the double-header to strengthen their position in the race for qualification for the tournament. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.