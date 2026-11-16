Super Eagles Arrive in Zanzibar for Crucial AFCON Qualifier Against Tanzania

Nigeria's Super Eagles have arrived in Zanzibar for Tuesday's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Tanzania after a 3-1 first-leg win in Uyo. Coach Eric Chelle says the team is focused on victory.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have arrived in Zanzibar ahead of Tuesday's crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations ( AFCON) qualifying encounter against Tanzania. The Nigeria n delegation included 23 players, coaches, backroom staff, representatives of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), selected journalists and members of the supporters club.

The team travelled to the East African island on Sunday, two days after securing a 3-1 victory over Tanzania in the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The contingent landed on the Island of Zanzibar on Sunday night via a ValueJet flight from Uyo.

Also read Eric Chelle Urges Super Eagles to Win Return Leg Against Tanzania

A second-half brace from substitute Tolu Arokodare helped the Super Eagles claim all three points after Alhassan Yusuf had given Nigeria an early lead in the encounter played on Friday. Yusuf opened the scoring in the second minute, but Tanzania drew level through Alphonce Msanga in the 32nd minute. Arokodare, introduced at the start of the second half, restored Nigeria's advantage in the 52nd minute before completing his brace eight minutes later to secure the victory.

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Super Eagles Seek Group L Qualification

Super Eagles Seek Group L Qualification The Super Eagles will now seek another win when both teams meet at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday. The return fixture is particularly important for Nigeria, who are chasing the only available qualification ticket from Group L, with Tanzania already assured of a place at the tournament as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON, being one of the host countries, but are taking part in the qualification series in preparation for the tournament. Nigeria currently have six points from three matches and occupy second position in the group, one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points. The Super Eagles began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo before suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Guinea-Bissau.

The victory over Tanzania restored some confidence in Eric Chelle's team, but another positive result on Tuesday would be important to their qualification ambitions. A win for the Super Eagles could see them go top of the group depending on the outcome of the match between Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar. Ahead of the double-header, Chelle expressed confidence in his team's preparations, saying: The spirit in camp is high, and everyone is focused on achieving victory in both matches.

Ademola Lookman Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Nigeria will, however, be without Ademola Lookman, who has been ruled out of the return fixture after sustaining a knee ligament sprain during Friday's encounter. Lookman Ruled Out With Knee Injury The forward was instrumental in Nigeria's opening goal in Uyo before being substituted in the first half. Lookman didn't make the trip and is expected to return to Madrid. The Atletico Madrid forward provided the assist for the opener but went off after the half-hour mark.

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Eric Chelle will be counting on Arokodare and the rest of his teammates as the Super Eagles target another win over the East African country. The Super Eagles are targeting back-to-back wins to put their hopes of reaching the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations back on track. Tolu Arokodare bagged a brace as the Super Eagles sealed a 3-1 win over the Taifa Stars. The Ajax Amsterdam forward came off the bench in the second half to secure the win.

Super Eagles Train Ahead of Crucial Match The Super Eagles will train at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar at 4 p.m while the media parley with journalists holds 30 minutes before the training session. With Guinea-Bissau also competing for the group's remaining qualification place, the Super Eagles cannot afford another slip-up as the race for the 2027 AFCON ticket intensifies.