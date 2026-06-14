Sunday Oliseh Praises Morocco's Performance Against Brazil in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has praised Morocco's performance in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage match against Brazil, stating that they could have won by a bigger margin if they had players like Nigeria's Victor Osimhen or Ademola Lookman in their squad.

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has praised Morocco 's performance in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage match against Brazil , stating that they could have won by a bigger margin if they had players like Nigeria's Victor Osimhen or Ademola Lookman in their squad.

Oliseh described Morocco's display as impressive, praising their tactical balance in both attack and defence. He noted that Brazil's result flattered them, crediting their star players for keeping the scoreline respectable. Morocco earned a valuable point against the five-time world champions in a closely contested encounter that saw the South American side's Vinicius winning the Superior Player of the Match award. Oliseh's comments come as a surprise, given that Brazil are one of the favourites to win the tournament.

However, his praise for Morocco's performance highlights the team's growing strength and potential for success in the competition. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be one of the most competitive tournaments in recent years, with several top teams vying for the title. Morocco's performance against Brazil has given them a boost in confidence, and they will be looking to build on this momentum in their upcoming matches.

The team's ability to compete with top teams like Brazil is a testament to their growing strength and potential for success in the competition. With their impressive display against Brazil, Morocco has set the bar high for themselves and will be looking to continue their good form in the tournament. The team's performance has also sparked debate among football fans, with some questioning whether they have what it takes to win the tournament.

However, Oliseh's praise for Morocco's performance suggests that they may have a chance to cause an upset in the competition. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be an exciting and unpredictable tournament, with several top teams vying for the title. Morocco's performance against Brazil has added an extra layer of excitement to the competition, and fans will be eagerly watching to see how they progress in the tournament.

The team's ability to compete with top teams like Brazil is a testament to their growing strength and potential for success in the competition. With their impressive display against Brazil, Morocco has set the bar high for themselves and will be looking to continue their good form in the tournament. The team's performance has also sparked debate among football fans, with some questioning whether they have what it takes to win the tournament.

However, Oliseh's praise for Morocco's performance suggests that they may have a chance to cause an upset in the competition. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be an exciting and unpredictable tournament, with several top teams vying for the title. Morocco's performance against Brazil has added an extra layer of excitement to the competition, and fans will be eagerly watching to see how they progress in the tournament





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