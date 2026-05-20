Sunday Oliseh praises Mikel Arteta for tactical development, leadership and title win

During an appearance on Global Football Insights With Oliseh, the retired Nigeria international praised Arteta’s tactical development, leadership approach, and his capability to transform Arsenal into a title-contending team. The former Nigeria international also acknowledged Arteta’s focus on tactical discipline, collective pressing, and positional adaptability as key factors in Arsenal’s transformation.

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has commended Premier League-winning manager Mikel Arteta , characterizing the Spanish tactician as one who possesses ‘some of Pep Guardiola ’s intellect’ along with a fighter’s mentality.

Arteta led Arsenal to the Premier League title after Manchester City was held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening. The title victory signifies Arsenal’s first league championship in over 20 years and also marks Arteta’s first significant trophy in the past five years





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Mikel Arteta Premier League Title Super Eagles Sunday Oliseh Pep Guardiola Fighting Spirit Tactical Discipline Collective Pressing Positional Adaptability

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