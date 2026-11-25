Sunbeth Energies is reviewing the discharge process with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority after a fire at its Awoyaya retail station in Lagos on 20 November 2026, which injured a technician and led to one death in a hit-and-run incident.

Sunbeth Energies has begun engagements with residents and businesses affected by the fire at its Awoyaya retail station in Lagos on Friday, 20 November 2026.

In a statement issued on 24 November 2026, the company confirmed it is reviewing the discharge process with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to determine what led to the incident. The company also confirmed that one of its technicians sustained injuries during the fire and is currently receiving medical care.

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Company Responds to Awoyaya Fire Incident

It expressed deep sadness over the loss of one life in a hit-and-run incident amid the pandemonium that followed the fire, extending its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The incident affected Sunbeth Energies' facility, neighbouring properties and businesses, as well as the wider Awoyaya community. The company acknowledged the disruption to lives and livelihoods, noting that engagements are ongoing with affected parties to understand the impact and address their concerns.

Sunbeth Energies said it is working closely with the NMDPRA and other relevant authorities to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. It is also engaging with the Nigeria Police Force and other stakeholders to identify and reach those affected, assess the impact and ensure that concerns arising from the incident are appropriately addressed.

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Emergency Services Acknowledge Coordinated Response

The company expressed its appreciation to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, particularly firefighters from Lekki Phase I and Epe II, alongside the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Red Cross Society and the Nigeria Police Force. According to Sunbeth, the agencies' coordinated response helped manage the emergency and prevent further escalation.

Reaffirming its commitment to safety, Sunbeth Energies stated that the safety and well-being of its employees, customers and host communities remain paramount. The company further assured that it would review the findings of the ongoing investigations, strengthen its safety practices where necessary and take appropriate steps to prevent similar incidents. Sunbeth Energies appreciates the concern and support received from members of the public and has committed to providing further updates as verified information becomes available.

Safety Commitment and Ongoing Investigation

The company said it will continue to work with all relevant parties to ensure that issues arising from the incident receive appropriate attention.