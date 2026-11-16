Sunbeth Energies opens fourth self-service fuel station in Ibadan

Sunbeth Energies has launched its fourth self-service fuel station in Ibadan, Oyo State, extending the service to the South-West. The company says its first outlet in Ogba, Lagos has run for more than 100 days without service challenges.

Sunbeth Energies Limited has launched an additional self-service fuel station in Ibadan, Oyo State, marking its entry into the South-West and bringing the total number of stations offering the service in Nigeria to four.

How Motorists Fuel Vehicles Themselves

The new station allows motorists to buy fuel without the help of attendants. Customers can select the quantity or value of fuel they want, make payment and then dispense the product themselves. Instructions displayed at the pumps guide customers through the process. Trained Customer Assistants are also available to provide support whenever necessary.

Also read Oyo State Verification Ibadan Road Compensation Delays

The Ibadan outlet is the company's fourth self-service station. It follows existing operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Its first self-service station, located in Ogba, Lagos, began operations in July 2026. It has now operated for more than 100 days without any reported service challenges.

Sunbeth Vision For Nationwide Expansion

Speaking at the launch, Sunbeth's Head of Retail Roll-Out Projects, Adegbemiro Adeboye, said the company's broader vision is to extend the service to more locations across the country. He explained that the self-service model was primarily designed to give motorists a clearer view of their transactions and fuel purchases. Adeboye said the company is also using customer feedback and information from existing stations to improve the service as it expands into new markets.

Advertisement

He said, Our ambition is to make this service accessible to motorists across Nigeria, so that every Nigerian has the opportunity to experience a fuelling option that gives them greater control, transparency and confidence in their purchases. He added, We believe that building trust in the downstream petroleum sector starts with giving customers a clear understanding of what they are paying for and greater control over the transaction.

Reliability Of Self Service Technology

Adeboye also said the Ogba station's successful operation for over 100 days is an important demonstration of the reliability of the technology and the potential of the service to transform retail fuelling in Nigeria. According to him, the company's focus is on building a service that works reliably for Nigerian conditions and continually improves with every deployment. He noted that Sunbeth continues to listen to customers across its regions, gather feedback and use real operational data to improve the service.

This helps the company understand the challenges motorists face in different markets and develop solutions that respond to local needs, he said. The Ibadan launch marks another step in Sunbeth Energies' efforts to expand its self-service offering across the country. The company is combining technology, customer feedback and operational learning to deliver a more transparent, customer-led retail fuelling experience. Sunbeth Energies Limited operates in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, focusing on the bulk trading, distribution and supply of refined petroleum products.

Through strategic partnerships, operational excellence and innovation, the company contributes to Nigeria's energy security and the development of the downstream petroleum sector.