Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited has completed its acquisition of UAC of Nigeria Plc's 73.29% shareholding in Livestock Feeds Plc, following approval from Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also appointed five new directors to the board.

Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited, a subsidiary of Sunbeth Agro HoldCo, has completed its acquisition of UAC of Nigeria Plc's 73.29 per cent shareholding in Livestock Feeds Plc.

The acquisition followed approval from Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission. The completion establishes Sunbeth as the majority shareholder of Livestock Feeds Plc. It marks the beginning of a new phase focused on preserving the company's heritage, strengthening its operations and supporting its long-term growth. Sunbeth's immediate priority is to support business continuity.

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Sunbeth Appoints New Livestock Feeds Directors

The company will work closely with the Board, management and employees to strengthen operations and maintain dependable service to customers and partners. Peeyush Karnani, Chief Strategy Officer of Sunbeth Agro HoldCo, commented on the completion. He said: Livestock Feeds is an established business with a proud heritage, trusted brands and longstanding relationships across Nigeria's livestock industry. We recognise the responsibility that comes with becoming its majority shareholder.

He added: Our approach is to build on these foundations. Our immediate focus is continuity, operational stability and supporting the people and partnerships behind the business. We intend to combine Sunbeth's strength in sourcing soya and other key feed ingredients with Livestock Feeds' manufacturing expertise and established distribution network to improve supply reliability, strengthen competitiveness and create sustainable value for all shareholders.

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Long Term Strategy For Integrated Protein Business

Karnani further stated: This acquisition also provides an important foundation for Sunbeth's long-term strategy to build an integrated protein business spanning animal nutrition, poultry and cattle production, and meat processing. We will pursue this strategy through disciplined, phased investment, with a clear focus on strengthening Livestock Feeds and supporting the growth of Nigeria's livestock industry. Sunbeth has also announced the appointment of five new directors to the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc, effective 17 November 2026.

The newly appointed directors are Mr Sam Okuwlehi, Mr Seyi Ebenezer, Professor Franklin Nnaemeka Ngwu, PhD, Mrs Mary Mulili, and Mr Farrukh Siddiqui. They will join three existing directors who will continue to serve on the Board: Mr Joseph I.D. Dada, Mr Adegboyega Adedeji, and Mr Abayomi Adeyemi. Employees remain central to the company's future.

Sunbeth intends to work collaboratively with the Livestock Feeds team, drawing on its experience and knowledge as the business enters its next phase. For customers, distributors and suppliers, the priority is to sustain trusted relationships, maintain product quality and strengthen supply reliability. Future improvements will be introduced through a structured and carefully managed process. As the majority shareholder, Sunbeth is committed to supporting sound governance, operational resilience and disciplined investment.

This will build lasting value for Livestock Feeds Plc and all its shareholders.